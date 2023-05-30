With European football secured for next season, Unai Emery will now be on the hunt to bolster his Aston Villa squad for the 2023/2024 campaign.

The fact the Villains have grabbed a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League makes their summer transfer window a lot more interesting.

As we all know, the allure of playing in European competition gives teams an advantage in the transfer market, especially with the competitive Premier League right by its side.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who could fit the bill for Emery at Villa Park.

From Real Madrid wingers to a surprise move for a top Serie A striker, here are five summer signings Unai Emery could look to make at Aston Villa.

5 Marco Asensio, Real Madrid

According to Spanish news outlet MARCA, Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is close to joining Aston Villa this summer on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old forward appears to want out of life in La Liga, and it seems Unai Emery has launched a surprising move for the talented three-time Champions League winner.

The report states that Emery has spoken at length with Asensio about the key role he would have in his team, something that has swayed the forward's transfer thinking entirely.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano added fuel to the fire by revealing that Villa submitted an opening bid for Asensio last week.

4 Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus chases the ball

Villa are looking to make a surprise move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to the Telegraph.

This would be an audacious attempt by Villa and Emery, with Vlahovic rated highly among the upper echelons of European football.

Nevertheless, with the Italian giant's current financial problems wreaking havoc at the club, Villa and Emery could swoop in to provide the Serbian with plenty of Premier League playing time.

3 Ferran Torres, Barcelona

The Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is also on Unai Emery's ambitious summer wish list at Aston Villa, as per the Telegraph, and has already played in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Torres didn't enjoy the most fruitful of times last time around in the English top flight so may look to prove the naysayers wrong with a return to the league.

There's no denying that Torres is a supreme talent, however, whether Emery could lure the forward away from the Nou Camp is another question altogether.

2 Kieran Tierney, Arsenal

The Daily Mail claims that Emery wants to bring in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, a player he signed for the Gunners during his tenure in North London.

This move would make a lot of sense, with Emery clearly a big fan of the Scotland international. Nevertheless, there will likely be a lot of interest in Tierney this summer.

Furthermore, with game time far from a certainty for Tierney week in and week out at the Emirates Stadium, he may be looking for a way out.

1 Anthony Martial, Manchester United

Elsewhere, Football Transfers are reporting that Emery and Villa are looking at the possibility of bringing in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman isn't in Erik ten Hag's plans for next season and is looking for a route out of Old Trafford this summer.

The report claims that Villa are weighing up whether to initially offer Martial and United a loan with the view to buy after a season at the club.