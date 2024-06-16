Highlights Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana

Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away to join Serie A giants Juventus

Fabrizio Romano says the club are focused on wrapping up the swap deal

Fabrizio Romano insists Aston Villa’s full focus is on finalising the swap deal with Juventus involving midfielder Douglas Luiz, despite rumours linking the club with Everton’s Amadou Onana.

Despite Villa’s top four finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, Unai Emery will still need to sell players this summer in order to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules. However, emphasis will remain on ensuring they are ready to compete on all four fronts next term.

Emery has enjoyed plenty of success at Villa so far following his arrival in October 2022. That culminated last season when they secured a spot in Europe’s premier competition for the first time in 42 years and the first time in the Champions League era.

Villa ‘focused’ on Luiz deal

Onana is not a priority for the club

In spite of rumours in recent days linking Villa with a move for Everton’s Onana, journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his daily briefing, has confirmed the club’s priority at the moment in finalising their swap deal with Juventus. Luiz is expected to move to Turin, while Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior will move in the other direction.

Villa are not the only club to be linked with Onana this summer, with top four rivals Arsenal also credited with interest in recent weeks. Other London clubs, Chelsea and Tottenham, have also been tentatively linked with the midfielder.

Amadou Onana 2023/24 stats for Everton Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,697

Onana joined Everton from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2022 for £33million, trumping Premier League rivals West Ham to his signature. He signed a five-year deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

The Belgium international has made over 70 appearances for the Toffees throughout his two years at the club, helping them steer clear of relegation in both of those campaigns. Despite two points deductions, Everton still finished three places and 14 points clear of the relegation zone last term.

He impressed at Dortmund last season

In other news, Villa have been linked with Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen, who had a positive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season. According to Football Insider, Villa have initiated contact with the London club over a possible move for the 22-year-old.

Dortmund had been favourites to land the Dutch international following his brief loan spell, but the report claims the Bundesliga club have baulked at Chelsea’s £35million asking price. The fee has been determined by a release clause inserted into his contract which he signed in January prior to his move to Germany.

The article goes on to claim Villa are also unwilling to match the high price, but conversations are ongoing as Emery looks to strengthen the left back position in his playing squad. Maatsen made 23 appearances for Dortmund during his loan spell, scoring three goals and registering two assists in that time.

