Aston Villa's qualification for the Champions League on Tuesday evening has given fans much to look forward to in the summer transfer window - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst they are targeting multiple positions, Carlos Soler is one of the players that the Villans are following.

Manchester City's win over Tottenham handed Villa mathematical Champions League qualification, their first European Cup campaign since 1983, incidentally just a year after they won the cup in Rotterdam against Bayern Munich; and with fans ecstatic, away trips to some of Europe's biggest clubs, games under the lights at Villa Park and of course the riches that come with such an achievement are all on their minds. But a huge part of qualification is the calibre of player that Villa can attract - and with reinforcements needed if they are to become a title-challenging club, the west Midlands outfit are monitoring Soler, according to Romano.

Carlos Soler: Aston Villa Transfer Latest

Soler is likely to move on from PSG in the coming months

Soler has been on the fringes of the PSG team this season, making less than 1,000 minutes of appearances in Ligue 1 - and after being booed off in their 3-1 loss to Toulouse at the weekend, the Spaniard's time is all but up at the Parc des Princes. PSG parted with a fee of around £20million to take him from Valencia back in 2022, and so it is unknown as to how much Villa would have to muster up.

A Spain international, and having accrued game time in abundance at home town Valencia, Soler easily has the credentials to star for a team that aren't flooded with superstars such as PSG - which could make a move to Villa even more enticing for him. There will naturally be other interest but if fellow countryman Unai Emery can convince him to move to Villa Park, there is every chance he could find his feet as a top-class midfielder once again.

Romano: Villa "Monitoring" Soler

The Spaniard has endured a tough season in the French capital

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that whilst it is unknown whether Villa will pursue a deal just yet, they are monitoring Soler - alongside looking for other recruitments in the window. He said:

“Let’s see if they decide to advance or not, but he [Soler] is one of the kind of players they are following. “There could be an opportunity to leave Paris Saint-Germain; I expect Soler to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, as Aston Villa are one of the clubs monitoring him. “There will be other positions where they will be busy too, so I expect Aston Villa to do something interesting in the summer transfer window.”

Carlos Soler Would Replace Current Villa Star

There are plenty of options in Aston Villa's midfield

Where Soler would fit in is the slight problem at Villa. Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara are the defensive-minded options in midfield, John McGinn acts as the box-to-box midfielder alongside Jacob Ramsey, whilst Emi Buendia and Youri Tielemans are the playmakers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soler scored 36 goals in 226 games for Valencia before departing.

One solution would be to have Buendia act as a back-up for Leon Bailey on the right-flank and let Soler take control of the midfield play, giving Moussa Diaby and Morgan Rogers free reign to compete on the left, and with a striker substitute perhaps targeted to compete with Ollie Watkins, that would mark an incredible front six.

Defensive reinforcements may be needed if Villa are to cement another top-four place, alongside a game-changing attacker to replenish their options. It promises to be a brilliant summer for the Villans regardless.

