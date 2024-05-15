Highlights Aston Villa's Champions League qualification could attract elite players like PSG's Carlos Soler.

Talks are advancing for Soler's move to Villa under Unai Emery, but valuation remains an issue.

Villa will balance ambition with financial prudence, utilising the international market for signings like Soler, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa's qualification for the Champions League has given fans much to dream about over the summer months with high-profile signings and Europe's biggest teams to face on the horizon - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that they could welcome Paris Saint-Germain star Carlos Soler to the club in the summer window.

Manchester City's win over Tottenham on Tuesday evening meant that Spurs could no longer catch Villa in the race for the Champions League, bringing European Cup nights back to the west Midlands for the first time in 41 years - just one after before the Villans won the trophy itself in 1982.

That has opened the door to elite players across Europe being linked with the club, and Villa will be hoping for a similar transfer window to Newcastle's last season where they signed players such as Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali. And a similar deal could happen in the future if Soler does join, having been linked with a move from PSG.

Carlos Soler: Aston Villa Transfer Latest

Carlos Soler has been a peripheral player at Paris Saint-Germain

Reports earlier in the month touted Soler - described as 'dangerous' by Luis Enrique - with a move to the secondcity, with L’Equipe reporting that Villa were progressing in their talks to sign the Spaniard. Having been booed by his own fans on Sunday, Soler knows that his future is not at the Parc des Princes after a two-year stint - and with less than 1,000 minutes played in Ligue 1 this season, he is set to leave.

Talks are in place for Soler to move to Villa under Unai Emery, and those talks are advancing - however, the sticking point remains on PSG’s valuation of the player, with his contract still boasting three years left.

Romano: "The Rumours Are True" on Carlos Soler to Villa

The midfielder could be set for a move to the west Midlands

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afteroon, Romano stated that Villa would have to be careful in their spending whilst also being ambitious - though the club could utilise the international market, which they have done so well in the past and that could force through a move for Soler. Romano said:

“I think [Aston Villa can be ambitious in the transfer window]. We have to understand Financial Fair Play - obviously they have to be smart and balance, but for sure they want to do something. “Something good is always on the International market. For example, the rumours coming in on recent days for Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain are true, for example he is one of the players they are following.”

Carlos Soler Could Be of Huge Importance to Villa

The versatile midfielder can play multiple roles

Villa already have a glut of central midfield options and so it may well be that Soler comes in as a potential Nicolo Zaniolo replacement. John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey are some superb options to have in the centre of the park and it remains to be seen where Soler would fit into that dynamic. But with Leon Bailey excelling on the right and Zaniolo being his backup, he could fit in on the right in a creator role, where he has played before.

Alternatively, Buendia could fill that role whilst Soler could perform in his best role in the middle of the park, pulling the strings for Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins and Bailey to get to their best and in Villa's eyes, qualify for the Champions League once again.

Related Exclusive: Aston Villa Want to 'Move Fast' to Sign £200,000-a-Week Star Aston Villa have set their sights on winning the race for Al-Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga ahead of the transfer window reopening

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-05-24.