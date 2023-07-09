Aston Villa are a club on an upward curve.

Heading in the right direction under Unai Emery’s orchestration, the Villans are beginning to hum a perfect harmony at Villa Park as they head into a season that boasts European football, as well as the potential to really disrupt the top six.

The West Midlands side are a club with a rich history of producing stars and attracting talent from all over the world, and with an influx of young players that could save NSWE millions, let’s take a look at several players on the books at the Birmingham-based club who could go on to be sold for an absolute fortune…

Jacob Ramsey

Jacob Ramsey is Aston Villa through and through. Joining the Villans' prestigious academy setup at the age of six, the midfielder has been on the books for 18 years.

Now 22, the England under-21 international was a mainstay in Unai Emery's Villa side that clinched Europa Conference League football next season.

Making his Premier League debut in a 3-0 away win at Fulham at the tender age of 19, Ramsey has become, arguably, one of the first names on the team sheet in recent seasons, having made 91 league appearances over the last two campaigns.

An intelligent footballer, whose dexterity on the ball is way beyond his years, the midfield man chipped in with 14 goal contributions last term, a return that goes some way to highlighting his ever-improving talent.

With his progression as rapid as that of his feet with the ball in front of them, there is a sense of inevitability around future lucrative offers. Labelled by former boss, Steven Gerrard as a "top talent", it seems the sky is the limit for young Ramsey.

Cameron Archer

Born just 8 miles north of Villa Park, Cameron Archer, like his fellow academy alumni, Jacob Ramsey, was sporting the claret and blue of Villa before he could even tie his own laces.

The striker made his Villa swansong at just 17 years old and has since been on a string of successful loan spells at lower-league sides, including a recent stint at play-off chasing Middlesbrough.

The extent of the forward's ability remains unknown at Premier League level, but his goalscoring tallies are there for all to view.

Scoring or assisting every 1.6 matches in England's second tier is certainly a stat that shouldn't be scoffed at, and one that points towards a bright future.

At just 21, regardless of whether Archer's future lies at Bodymoor Heath, a player of his ability could well command a significant fee.

Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara was a Football Manager and FIFA career mode hot-prospect just a few years ago, and now the central defensive midfielder is realising his potential in reality too, having secured a Premier League move to Aston Villa.

The former Marseille man impressed during his maiden campaign in England, despite it being disrupted by injury.

Now an international footballer, who has European football ahead of him next season at Villa Park, the 23-year-old has the foundations in place to truly excel in the sport.

He's a combative, typically aggressive central midfield anchor, whose ability to position himself expertly to regain possession for his side is exquisitely executed.

With 218 competitive appearances to his name, and a tidy 2.4 tackles per game, Kamara could mature into one of the very best in his position and attract a lot of interest.

Jhon Duran

Sharing a name with his South American namesake, Roberto Duran, the Colombian striker can certainly pack a punch in front of goal.

The teen prodigy has already been capped by his national side on five occasions, and as of the January 2023 transfer window, moved to the West Midlands from MLS side Chicago Fire, after chalking up eight goals and five assists during his year-long spell in Illinois.

Villa beat both Liverpool and Chelsea to the forward’s signature, and with plenty of time to improve as a player, the £18 million fee paid for him could well be dwarfed by the figure Christian Purslow and co. eventually get for him.

With sheer physicality combined with lightning speed and a clinical eye for goal, Duran already has the substructure to make a name for himself.