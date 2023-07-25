Aston Villa’s latest recruit will be a ‘game changer’ for the club, as transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that fans will be ‘blown away’ by how good the hungry 24-year-old is.

Despite interest from the Middle East, former Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby opted for a glimpse of Premier League football under the stewardship of Unai Emery.

Aston Villa news – Moussa Diaby

Spanish boss Emery managed to fend off interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, according to MailOnline, to snare his longstanding target Diaby.

However, it did put the Midlands club back £51.9m seeing as they paid a club-record fee for his services.

According to The Guardian, the club’s interest in the blistering Frenchman predates the Emery era and he has now joined Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans in Villa’s promising overhaul this summer.

The former Leicester City star joined the club on a free transfer, while Torres – who enjoyed three years under Emery at his previous employers Villarreal – cost a very reasonable £31.5m.

All three signings will be part of the club’s long-awaited return to European competition and will aid them in challenging for top four credentials, which is a real possibility Daily Express Ryan Taylor journalist told GIVEMESPORT.

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa and Moussa Diaby?

The transfer insider claimed the club now have a world-beater on their hands who will be willing to buy into Emery’s exciting project, both domestically and in Europe.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, Villa do have one of the most exciting projects in Europe running right now. It’s very impressive how they had a vision and are implementing it. Unai Emery must be very pleased by how this squad is shaping up.

“The prospect of Moussa Diaby flying down the flank and creating chances truly is a game changer in every sense of the term. I really like this deal, and I’m very relieved he chose to join the Premier League rather than the Saudi Pro League. He needs to be testing himself in the most competitive league in the world at this stage of his career and I think a few people that don’t know much about him are going to be blown away by how good he is.

‘It’s been a while since Villa had a wide player as exciting and fruitful as this. It could be brilliant.”

While Villa’s incomings have been highly impressive, Emery and his backroom staff may turn their attentions to offloading those deemed surplus to requirements.

Leander Dendoncker and Philippe Coutinho are just two names that could be heading for the Villa Park exit door before the window slams shut, Taylor also told GIVEMESPORT.

Emiliano Martinez, who became a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, has been linked with Inter Milan after they lost their first-choice Andre Onana to Manchester United.

However, according to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Inter have unsurprisingly had a €15m bid rejected, though they plan to up their proposal in a bid to lure the 30-year-old to the Nerazzurri.

The club have already official announced that Morgan Sanson has joined OGC Nice on loan as a means of freeing up space on the books.

But the Frenchman’s departure is expected to be just the beginning as Emery attempts to leave a Villa-shaped mark on Europe next term.