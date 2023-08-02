Aston Villa could look to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as an alternative to Barcelona’s Ferran Torres at Villa Park, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to further bolster his Villans squad after an impressive start to the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

It’s been a bright summer at Villa Park, with Emery’s side preparing to welcome European football back to the famous stadium for the first time in over a decade.

The Villans have made three additions to the squad so far, with Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans being the first to arrive following the expiry of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby have followed in an intriguing transfer window at Villa Park.

According to BirminghamLive, Emery is keen on a reunion with Spurs midfielder Lo Celso, whom he managed during the pair’s spell together at Villarreal.

Spurs are likely to sanction a deal but want to include an obligation to buy in any loan transfer, aiming to offload the Argentinian, who cost them £27m in 2020, off their wage bill.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly values the “unbelievable” star, as dubbed by Son Heung-min, at €25m (£21m), putting Serie A champions Napoli off a move for the Spurs man.

And Crook can see a deal for Lo Celso happening as an alternative to Ferran Torres (also reportedly valued at £21m), who is also linked with a move to Villa Park.

What has Crook said about Aston Villa and Lo Celso?

Speaking about Villa’s transfer window, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Diaby will be one of the most exciting signings of the window. I fancy Villa to do quite well. Emery proved last season what a good manager he is.

“I think we haven't seen the end of their spending yet. They spent big on Pau Torres and Diaby, but I think they'll go again and at least bring in another couple of players.

“Ferran Torres has stated that he wants to stay at Barcelona, but if they need to free up the wage bill to bring in players, I think he'd be one that maybe could be vulnerable.

“Lo Celso has been ticking along for a while. He did well in Spain, and Emery knows him. I could see that one potentially happening. I think he's a player that Spurs will probably be willing to let go.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Who else could Aston Villa sign this summer?

After a blistering start to the transfer window, Emery still aims to increase the depth in his Villa squad ahead of a potentially lengthy Europa Conference League campaign.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Villa are now “exploring some possibilities” for full-backs in Spain as Emery looks to bolster his right-back and left-back department.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GMS that the Villans could be in the running to sign free-agent midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose contract at Liverpool expired in June.

And, in encouraging news, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa’s transfer business ‘won’t slow down’, despite the recent signing of Diaby.