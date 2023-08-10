Aston Villa have identified Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel as an Ashley Young replacement at Villa Park but transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an extra layer to the saga.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his squad ahead of the Villans’ return to European football this season.

Aston Villa transfer news – Gonzalo Montiel

Aston Villa have already taken significant steps to improve the quality and depth of their squad, with a campaign in the Europa Conference League on the horizon alongside a fifth consecutive season in the Premier League.

Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans was the first to arrive, leaving the King Power Stadium for the West Midlands giants at the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

Villarreal and Spain centre-back Pau Torres was followed through the door by Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby, whose £51.9m signing is a club-record fee for the Villans.

And Emery now hopes to bolster his full-back department, starting with the right side of the defence, with Villa aiming to replace Young, who was released at the end of his contract at Villa Park this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Villa have made ‘simple contacts’ over a move for Sevilla’s Montiel, with sporting director Monchi eyeing up a reunion with the £20,000 per-week earner.

The same outlet claims that the Argentina international, once dubbed an “animal” by former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, has also attracted interest from Russia.

Montiel remains in pre-season training with the La Liga outfit, aiming to be match fit for the beginning of the Spanish campaign later this month.

A deal for the 26-year-old would corroborate with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor’s point of view that Emery is not sold on Matty Cash, as suggested in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

And Jones suggests that Montiel is not the only right-back Villa are considering signing before the 1st September transfer window deadline.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Montiel?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They are looking for depth at right back, and that comes on the back of Young leaving. So now they need someone to replace him.

“Montiel is currently being mentioned as a potential candidate for that position, but I don’t think he is the only person they are looking at.”

What next for Aston Villa this summer?

Montiel is not the only player on Villa’s shortlist heading into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that agent Jorge Mendes has tried to push Atletico Madrid and Portugal attacker Joao Felix in the West Midlands giants’ direction after his loan spell at Chelsea concluded at the end of last season.

The same journalist also suggested to GMS that the Villans could sign three more players before the transfer window shuts, as Emery aims to keep his squad fresh for what he hopes will be a lengthy European campaign.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are monitoring the situation of Leeds United and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto on top of Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson.