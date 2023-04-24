Aston Villa would be a "good move" for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, believes talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The 32-year-old is being linked with a switch to Villa Park, and Crook hasn't ruled it out because of the Midlands club's plans to back Unai Emery in the next transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news — Kyle Walker

According to Football Insider, Villa have held internal discussions about signing Walker and his City team-mate Kalvin Phillips in a potential £55m double deal.

The former recently lost his place in his side after a change in formation at the Etihad, something manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about.

"Be himself," the City boss said (via The Guardian) after being pressed on what Walker needed to do to get back into his starting XI. "Train good... The reason why is tactical. It’s not because we lost faith in Kyle."

City bought Walker from Tottenham in a deal worth £50m in total, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Alex Crook said about Kyle Walker and Aston Villa?

Crook can see Sheffield United targeting Walker if they're promoted this season but thinks Villa could be the move for Walker in the next transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the talkSPORT reporter said: "Sheffield United might be an interesting one for him. He started there, didn't he? And if they come into the Premier League, I wonder if they might try and have a go.

"But Villa would be a good move because I think they're going to back Unai Emery in the summer. They might well manage to sneak into a European place, too."

Would Kyle Walker be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Without a doubt. Now in his 30s, Walker isn't getting any younger, while he no longer looks indispensable to City.

Nevertheless, he's still an incredible full-back with loads of pace and experience.

As per Transfermarkt, the England international has made over 350 appearances in the Premier League and has won the competition an impressive four times.

On the former Tottenham man, Guardiola said (also via The Guardian): "He will always have pace. Kyle at 60 years old will be the fastest player in this room."

From Walker's perspective, it remains to be seen whether he'd be willing to leave the current Premier League champions for Villa. However, the Villans look to be on the up under Emery and could be in Europe next season, so they may not be the worst option if he does need to depart the Etihad this summer.