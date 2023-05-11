Aston Villa are yet to fully grasp the situation of Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes as they plot a summer swoop for the winger at Villa Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery will look to add more depth to his Villans squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news – Harvey Barnes

According to MailOnline, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are closely watching developments over Barnes’ future at Leicester.

The winger has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at the King Power Stadium, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

And the same publication states that Barnes was valued at £60m by the East Midlands outfit when Newcastle United enquired about his services last year.

But with the Foxes embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle, it will be difficult to retain the services of the 25-year-old should they face demotion to the Championship.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT in February that Barnes and James Maddison could be on Tottenham’s shortlist heading into the summer transfer window.

But with Villa’s reported interest in the former, the journalist has hinted that we may not get an indication of Barnes’ future until later in the transfer window.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Barnes?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There's some uncertainty about Harvey Barnes’ situation at Leicester. But Villa don't have a full grasp of the situation yet. That's what I was told.

“They like the player but don't know how this will pan out. So, there's still a long way to go on that.

“We probably won't find that out until deeper into the transfer window.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Leicester and if they manage to stay up.”

Would Barnes be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Despite Leicester’s Premier League struggles this term, Barnes has enjoyed another successful campaign with the Foxes as he looks to fire the East Midlands outfit to safety by the end of the month.

The one-cap England international has hit the back of the net 12 times whilst producing a singular assist in 31 appearances this term, indicating that he can produce in front of goal regularly, even in a struggling side.

And the 5 foot 9 star compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 8% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals scored (0.45) per 90 minutes over the last 365 daya, according to FBref.

Therefore, with Emery looking for more goals beyond Ollie Watkins in his starting XI, Barnes could be an astute addition should he sign for the Villa Park outfit this summer.