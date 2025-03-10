Aston Villa are keen on keeping French central defender Axel Disasi at the club on a permanent basis, according to Foot Mercato.

Unai Emery’s side managed to secure a loan deal for Disasi from Chelsea at the last possible moment, signing the defender on deadline day amidst interest from the likes of fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Since arriving at Villa Park, Disasi has been a fixture in the team. At the time of writing, the only league game he has missed for the Villans came against Chelsea, a match in which he was unable to play due to Chelsea being his parent club. The defender put in a particularly impressive performance against Brentford in a win that helped Villa continue their hunt to qualify for European football.

Axel Disasi Villa Stats So Far Appearances 5 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 1 Minutes Played 424'

Though Disasi has only just completed his first month as an Aston Villa player, it would appear that Emery’s side are keen on keeping him around for longer.

Villa Want Disasi Permanently

Defender has had strong start to life at Villa Park

As reported by Foot Mercato as per TBR Football, Villa have been thoroughly impressed by Disasi thus far and are keen on signing the 26-year-old to a permanent deal. Disasi is comfortable playing either as a centre-back or as a right-back, offering Villa some much-needed flexibility in their backline.

A French international, Disasi only joined Chelsea in 2023 for almost £40 million from Monaco, but it appears that current manager Enzo Maresca does not see him as part of his long-term plans, given he was willing to allow Disasi to leave on loan, not only to a fellow Premier League club, but to one that were also challenging for the top six.

While there will most likely be competition for his signature, Villa are presumably in pole position to land Disasi permanently, given he will see out the campaign in the Midlands. Whether a deal can be struck remains to be seen, but it seems clear that Villa could tie Disasi’s future to the club should they wish to.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)