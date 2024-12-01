Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the progress of Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri, with scouts from the Midlands club in attendance during the club's 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, per transfer insider, Christian Falk.

The 28-year-old has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga this season, and his efforts have caught the attention of several clubs across Europe. With the player keen to move to a more prominent club in Europe to boost his chances of a call-up to the German national team, a transfer away from the MEWA Arena could be on the cards, though such a move would have to wait until next summer.

Villa Eyeing Move for Mainz Star Amiri

The midfielder is eager to make a step-up in his career

Via the Daily Briefing, Falk shared his insight into Aston Villa's interest and Mainz's stance on potential negotiations:

"I heard that Aston Villa had their scouts at the match against Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (which Mainz won 3-1). So you see they are concretely interested in Nadiem Amiri, and the player himself would like to make this step, as he wants to return to the German national team. That’s why he perhaps needs a bigger club than Mainz. I’ve heard the club will let him go for a fee of €10m or more, not less. There’s no chance of a winter move, I’m afraid; he’ll have to stay until the summer. But perhaps with Villa’s interest, there can be a little story for the future."

With five caps to his name, Amiri's aspirations for international football have been placed on hold since 2020, which was the last time he featured in German colors. Evidently eager to make his return to the fold, Amiri, who has been described as "outstanding", has improved his performances this term with Mainz, and has already registered four goals and two assists in 12 outings. Only a year has passed since his arrival at the German outfit in January 2024, but he remains open to a new opportunity nonetheless.

Nadiem Amiri's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 10 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.42 Key passes per 90 2.53

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have enjoyed Champions League football this term and this has consequently made them an appealing destination for many talents in Europe. Additionally, for Unai Emery, the addition of a versatile midfielder like Amiri could better bulk up their depth in numbers, supporting their ambitions in both domestic and European competition.

However, with Mainz unwilling to sell until the summer, Villa may need to remain patient in their pursuit of the German star. Previously, GMS sources exclusively revealed interest from the Villans for PSV midfielder, Malik Tillman, and the USA international could be an alternative option to Amiri, should Emery ask for a midfield reinforcement as early as January.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/12/2024