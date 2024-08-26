Aston Villa have enquired about Liverpool star Joe Gomez, but are yet to make a concrete effort to land the defender at Villa Park, according to TEAMtalk.

Gomez featured regularly for the Reds last season under Jurgen Klopp, making 32 Premier League appearances across all four positions in the backline. However, new boss Arne Slot doesn't view the 27-year-old as part of his plans for this campaign, with the former Charlton Athletic man yet to see the pitch under the Dutchman in a competitive fixture.

Evidently surplus to requirements at Anfield, both Villa and Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a move for Gomez, although TEAMtalk suggest that Newcastle United are focused on their pursuit of Marc Guehi instead. This leaves Villa as the most likely suitors, with Liverpool understood to be keen on facilitating a move quickly, in order to create squad space and raise funds for a defensive acquisition.

Villans Interested in Recruiting Gomez

A concrete offer hasn't been made

Arriving from south London side Charlton in 2015, Gomez signed for Liverpool for a fee in the region of £3.5 million. The Catford-born man has gone onto make 224 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, playing a key role in Premier League and Champions League successes under Klopp.

The versatile defender has been described as 'exceptional' by the German tactician, although now finds himself ostracised by successor Slot. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah are favoured in the centre of defence, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Andy Roberston and Kostas Tsimikas are all preferred options in the full-back areas.

TEAMtalk report that Villa have enquired about Gomez, but haven't yet launched a concerted attempt to land his signature. Liverpool are eager to let go of the England international, who still has three years remaining on his £85,000-per-week contract in the north-west.

It was believed that Villans head coach Unai Emery had identified Gomez as the ideal replacement for Diego Carlos, who was the subject of a failed bid from Fulham. However, the Cottagers have now signed Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace, meaning the Brazilian may ultimately remain at Villa Park.

In this set of transfer dominoes, Villa may now not require an additional defender this summer, explaining their lack of movement for Gomez. However, with the rapidly changing nature of the window, this situation could change at the eleventh hour.

It's likely Liverpool will do what they can to shift the player, as they look to create space to reinvest in another defensive reinforcement.

Gomez' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Pass Accuracy 82.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.05 Tackles Per 90 2.37 Interceptions Per 90 0.96 Clearances Per 90 2.53 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.57

Villa Not Interested in Sterling

The Villans won't move for the Chelsea man

While a move for Gomez or another defender could still be on the cards for Villa, signing another wide attacking player appears to be the primary concern for Emery during the remainder of the window. Moussa Diaby departed for the Saudi Pro-League earlier in the summer, and thus finding a replacement for the Frenchman is on the agenda.

Despite reports emerging suggesting that the West Midlands side could move for Raheem Sterling before Friday's deadline, this speculation is understood to be wide of the mark, according to The Athletic. Sterling is said to be 'prioritising contract talks' with Chelsea, before engaging in conversations with potential suitors.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 26/08/2024