Aston Villa remain in the race to sign Joao Felix, although after reports suggesting a move to Chelsea is more likely for the forward, the Midlands club will have a number of alternatives lined up, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Felix has been linked with a move to Villa Park, with the Villans reportedly willing to pay £15 million for the Portugal international, while the player himself has 'given the green light' on a move to Birmingham. However, Chelsea have now emerged as the more likely suitors, with the Blues reportedly 'locked in talks' with Atletico Madrid over a deal to sign the versatile attacker.

After a fruitful loan stint at Barcelona last season, it's understood that Felix isn't seen as part of Diego Simeon's plans in Madrid and will be allowed to leave this summer. Unai Emery has identified the 24-year-old as a potential acquisition, but now may be forced to turn to alternatives as Chelsea look to close the deal.

Romano: Villa Have Alternatives to Felix

The club need to replace Diaby

As Aston Villa prepare for a season involving Champions League football, Emery's priority this summer has been to bulk out his squad in order to ensure his side can cope with the additional high level competition. The likes of Ross Barkley, Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Illing-Junior, Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana have all arrived in the West Midlands, while academy graduates Jaden Philogene and Cameron Archer have returned to the club after spells away.

This volume of signings has successfully provided Emery with extra depth, but the departure of Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad has left the Spanish head coach's ensemble depleted in attacking midfield areas. The role in behind, or supporting, Ollie Watkins was largely filled by Diaby or Leon Bailey last season, and while Philogene could help fill the void left by the Frenchman, more is likely to be needed.

As a result, the Birmingham-based club had set out on an ambitious pursuit of Felix. However, with Chelsea seemingly leapfrogging Villa in the race to sign the Atletico outcast, attentions may turn to alternatives.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the situation, Romano revealed that Sporting Director Monchi likely has a shortlist of options prepared:

"Look, at this point for sure they have [alternatives to Felix], I'm sure. Monchi always works like this, but still nothing that I'm aware of. So I can't share names in this moment. "There are many, many links. But for Joao Felix, first of all, let's see what happens with Chelsea, and then Aston Villa will decide what is the priority they have for that position. For sure, they want to do something."

Felix's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 7 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.56 Expected Goals per 90 0.51 Key Passes Per 90 1.11 Expected Assists Per 90 0.15 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.7

Gibbs-White and Lo Celso Linked

Villa will sign someone in this position

As alluded to by Romano, it's clear that Villa don't see Philogene filling the void left by Diaby entirely by himself, and that the club will make a move for a player in this position. Few concrete links have emerged as of yet, although the likes of Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso have been mentioned.

Gibbs-White has been touted as a potential Villa acquisition, although the Midlanders have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of the attacking midfielder, with Forest reportedly reluctant to sanction a move for their talisman.

Meanwhile, Villa are interested in Lo Celso, with Emery keen on reuniting with his former player, who is said to be available this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/08/2024