Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has endured a troublesome start to the season under Unai Emery’s watchful eye, though respected transfer insider Dean Jones has shared, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, why the Midlands club will be having the ‘last laugh’.

The Villans spent around the £78m mark on fresh summer signings, per Transfermarkt, with the former Villarreal defender being one of his marquee arrivals alongside Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Youri Tielemans.

Their spending has transcended into bright form on the pitch, with Emery’s side currently dwelling in fifth place – above the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Manchester United.

Pau Torres now enjoying life at Villa Park

Many believed it was a match made in heaven as Emery invested an initial £33m in his former player, Torres. Sky Sports’ report suggests that the 52-year-old coach was eager to be reunited with the defender, who played 173 games for the Estadio de la Ceramica-based outfit.

Prior to Torres’ move, Villa already boasted a healthy roster of centre-backs including Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Diego Carlos and so, eyebrows were raised over his potential role coming into the 2023/24 season. Thanks to Mings’ unfortunate injury, however, the 26-year-old has been granted ample opportunity to shine in the Premier League.

Since his high-profile switch to the English top division, he has played 16 games and notched a goal and an assist apiece, while Jones originally told GIVEMESPORT that the ex-Malaga ace was a ‘fantastic signing’. A couple of months down the line, and Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Torres had ‘struggled’ to adjust to his new surroundings, with journalist Sam Tighe brandishing his performance against Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool as ‘wild’.

Now, however, Torres seems to have begun settling into the trials and tribulations of earning his corn in England and has become a vital part of the club’s desire to secure European football – in whatever form – for the second season on the trot.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

When quizzed whether Torres has ‘grown’ into the Villa team of late, Jones suggested the £100,000-a-week earner has impressed in his last few appearances. Despite being snubbed by a host of top sides due to his physicality – or lack thereof – Torres has a host of other attributes that make him a top player, the transfer insider insisted. So much so that Villa will be having the ‘last laugh’ as he continues to impress with his passing range and ability to read passages of play. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said

“Yeah, he's definitely growing into the shirt. I mean, he was always going to need time to bed in, but in the last few appearances I think he's been impressive, and he's shown why he built such a good reputation in the game before now. A lot of teams were looking at Pau Torres but shied away from him because they weren't convinced of his physicality, and they thought it could be a real shortcoming in his game that would cost him and them if they were to sign him. But Aston Villa look like they could be having the last laugh here because that might not be a massive trait that he's impressive in, but he's got other really good parts of his play and when you see him playing the ball out of the back, you see the way he can spread the ball, you see the way that he can read passages of play, Pau Torres is a really good player who's becoming a really important character in that Villa makeup.”

Emery eyeing another Villarreal reunion

While Torres’ move cannot be regarded either as a success or failure as yet, it is believed that Emery is looking to dip back into his former club’s squad for further reinforcements in the January transfer window, especially for Alex Baena’s services.

Baena, 22, had piqued interest from Emery and his entourage over the summer, but a deal never came to fruition and, as such, he stayed in La Liga to continue plying his trade under Villarreal’s current boss Juan Jose Rojo Martin. Described as ‘idyllic’ by AS, Baena’s debut for the Spanish national team has put Baena back on Emery’s radar, though Barcelona are also potential would-be buyers as his persona fits into the Blaugrana’s DNA.

However, his fee may become a stumbling block in their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, as reports from Spain suggest that Emery is hesitant to splash the cash and trigger his release clause, which would cost them €60m. That said, it is believed that a deal would likely cost around the €40m mark as Villarreal are willing to negotiate below his lofty release clause.