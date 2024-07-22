Highlights Aston Villa target Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix to replace Moussa Diaby.

Diaby is set to leave for the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad this week.

Felix could depart Atletico on a permanent deal after two successive loans.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix ‘on his wishlist’, according to The Sun.

The Villains are in the market for reinforcements in attack as winger Moussa Diaby looks set to depart to Al-Ittihad in a £60million move this week.

The Frenchman is set to link up with compatriots Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia as Villa are set to make a £17million profit on Diaby, who joined the club last summer.

The Sun reports that the Birmingham outfit are in the market for another forward, despite confirming the return of the 22-year-old Hull City star Jaden Philogene last week.

According to the outlet, Villa have identified Atletico’s Felix as an option to bolster their attack ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

The Portuguese forward has struggled to make amends with Atletico boss Diego Simeone in recent seasons as he now looks to depart the Spanish capital on a permanent deal.

Unai Emery ‘Wants’ Joao Felix

Spent last season at Barcelona

According to The Sun, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery looks to bring in another forward and has put Joao Felix on his wishlist.

The most expensive player ever bought by a Spanish club, Felix could finally depart Wanda Metropolitano on a permanent deal this summer, with several clubs eyeing his situation.

GMS has previously reported of Benfica’s interest in Felix – his boyhood club are keen on bringing back the 24-year-old, five years after his departure to Atletico in 2019 for £113m.

Despite the La Liga giants paying a club-record fee, Felix was forced to go out on loan in the two previous seasons after falling out with Simeone.

The Portugal international - labelled as a "superstar" by Sky Sports contributor Dan Bardell - finally sealed his dream move to Barcelona last year – after joining on loan, Felix registered 16 goal contributions in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Beset by financial difficulties, the Catalans opted against pursuing a permanent deal for Felix after the season as he now looks to end his Atletico chapter before the transfer window shuts.

Villa could turn to Felix in an aim to deepen their attacking options ahead of their Champions League debut. The 24-year-old has significant experience in the prestigious tournament, scoring 10 goals in 41 appearances.

Jhon Duran Eyed by West Ham

The Hammers ‘remain interested’

West Ham United remain interested in signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old looks set to depart Villa Park only 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire after struggling for playing time under Emery last season.

Sheth suggests West Ham’s interest in Duran ‘is still there’, despite recent reports suggesting the Hammers have moved on to other targets.

The Colombia international racked up just 462 minutes of Premier League action last campaign as he struggled to outshine Ollie Watkins in his first full season in Birmingham.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-07-24.