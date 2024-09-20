Key Takeaways Aston Villa have won four of their five opening games of the season.

Even so, Unai Emery is yet to field his strongest side this campaign.

Matty Cash, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara are three of the big names that have been sidelined this term.

It has been a solid start to the 2024/25 campaign for Unai Emery's Aston Villa. After finishing fourth in the Premier League last season and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since the competition's rebrand, the Spanish coach will be satisfied with how his squad have handled the opening weeks.

Villa have picked up nine points from their opening four domestic encounters, while there were promising signs in their 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal. They also comfortably dispatched BSC Young Boys on their European return to continue their strong form. Things may only get better at Villa Park though, when Emery is finally able to select his strongest XI.

Villa's Strongest XI

One player has yet to play this season

Despite the incredible squad depth at Emery's disposal, the eleven players that would likely become his preferred starters are yet to link up in their entirety after the first five games of the season. While the likes of Emi Martinez, Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa have been ever-present at the heart of the defence, the same cannot be said on the right-flank as 20-year-old Lamar Bogarde has been the most prominent fixture at full-back. Lucas Digne has held down his position at left-back, but he no longer seems like the long-term option thanks to the arrival of Ian Maatsen.

The most common midfield duo has been the impressive Amadou Onana and his international teammate, Youri Tielemans, with captain John McGinn accompanying them. One of them will likely drop out when Boubacar Kamara makes his return from a knee injury.

That leaves the front three, which looks set to be Leon Bailey, Morgan Bailey and Ollie Watkins. This is despite calls for Jhon Duran to be handed more game time following his electric start to the season.

Injuries Keeping Key Names Out

Matty Cash, Kamara and Bailey would all start in a strongest XI

Injuries have kept many of Emery's star names sidelined for a substantial period of time. Winger-turned-defender Matty Cash started the first game of the season against at West Ham, but was hauled off after 16 minutes against Arsenal with a hamstring injury.

The exact same thing would occur to his right-side partner, with Bailey also being substituted 16 minutes in with a hamstring injury a game later against Leicester City. The winger was absent from Jamaica's international squad but returned to the bench against Young Boys.

As for Kamara, he has been forced to sit out of action since February after suffering a torn ACL in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United. The French international was one of many stars to suffer a similar fate, including Arsenal's Jurrien Timber and Wesley Fofana. There were also some concerns over Watkins' fitness after being seen wearing an ice pack following his Champions League bow. The severity of this has since been played down.

Maatsen Ready to be Unleashed

The Champions League finalist is yet to start for his new club

The Villa faithful have also had to wait patiently to see new signing Ian Maatsen be trusted from the start, as the Dutch full-back has been limited to cameo appearances in the early stages of his time in the Midlands. Having been on loan at Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund last season, the youngster was snapped up by Emery's side in the summer.

Despite calls for the 22-year-old to start against Young Boys on Tuesday night for his technical assets, the former Arsenal boss has resisted the temptation. Despite citing Emery as one of the big factors as to why Maatsen joined the club, the head coach's preference to opt for Digne at left-back could risk angering his new man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maatsen had a better take-on success rate (56.52%) crossing accuracy (26.92%) and attempted more passes per 90 minutes (66.2) than Lucas Digne did last season.

When Emery Could Start His Strongest Team

Villa fans may have to wait until October to see their strongest team

Per reports, it appears as though Emery may have to wait a little while longer to field his strongest XI. According to Birmingham Live, Cash is likely to be the earliest return, with the Polish international expected to be back for his side's trip to Ipswich Town at the end of September.

Bailey has already been involved in a squad but it's unclear whether he's ready to start again just yet. That leaves Kamara, who, if all remains well, can complete the strongest XI when Villa travel to Craven Cottage on October 19th.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - accurate as of 19/09/2024