Aston Villa have held internal discussions about signing Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, who is exploring his options after being left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad to face Manchester City last weekend, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The English winger faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and could soon be handed an escape route before the transfer window closes on 30 August.

Sterling’s representatives have confirmed they are seeking clarity over his future with Chelsea after he failed to secure even a place on the bench against his former employers last Sunday.

According to Jacobs, the 29-year-old has been offered to several clubs in recent days, including Aston Villa, who have held ‘formative internal discussions’ about acquiring the rapid winger.

Sterling is reportedly open to leaving Chelsea ‘for the right project’, in order to boost his England chances after he missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

The former Man City winger still has three years left on a contract worth £325,000 a week, but according to Jacobs, he is prepared to take a wage cut in hopes of securing a late switch before the transfer deadline.

Sterling ‘Exploring Options’ After Chelsea Snub

The Blues would prefer a sale

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs revealed that Sterling is now exploring his options ahead of the transfer deadline, with Chelsea keen on offloading the winger on a permanent deal:

“Raheem Sterling is exploring options after being left out of the Chelsea squad for Manchester City and Servette. “Juventus are yet to make a direct approach but do hold an interest. Sterling has been offered to Aston Villa as well, who have held formative internal discussions. “Sterling will leave Chelsea for the right project, and to boost his England chances, and is prepared to take a wage cut. “But if the window shuts and he doesn’t find a move he backs himself to get back into contention for minutes even with plenty of competition on the left side. “It’s a difficult situation, and Chelsea would prefer a sale now.”

Since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £50m, Sterling has made 129 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and registering 18 assists.

With Joao Felix soon to become the latest arrival, Enzo Maresca is blessed with an abundance of attacking talent in his squad and could be looking to offload several names ahead of the 30 August deadline.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Mykhailo Mudryk and Sterling all battled for minutes last season, and competition for places is set only to intensify following the acquisitions of Felix and Pedro Neto.

As the top spenders of the 2024 summer transfer window, Chelsea have welcomed as many as nine new players this summer, with Felix soon to become the 10th arrival of Maresca’s era at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling Chelsea Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 31 8 4 FA Cup 6 1 3 EFL Cup 6 1 1

Chelsea Eye Ivan Toney

As Victor Osimhen alternative

Chelsea could make a late move for Brentford attacker Ivan Toney if their pursuit of Napoli star Victor Osimhen fails, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have tracked Toney’s progress throughout the year as he came back from an eight-month suspension, helping Brentford avoid a relegation battle last season.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, the 28-year-old has been linked with several clubs in England and Saudi Arabia.

According to Jones, Chelsea are one of the few potential destinations left for Toney this summer, with Arsenal and Spurs now both out of the race to acquire the England international.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.