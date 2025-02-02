Aston Villa could be set to further add to their attacking ranks after a whirlwind transfer window for the west Midlands club - with reports suggesting that they have held 'new' talks for Chelsea star Joao Felix as the transfer window continues to tick down.

Villa have seen huge departures and signings throughout January, with more set to follow in the coming hours, and with the club currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table, they will be hoping to at least finish in the top five to have any chance of a Champions League push - by which Felix would almost certainly help.

Report: Villa 'Hold New Talks' for Joao Felix

The Portuguese star could be on his way out of Chelsea

The report by Florian Plettenberg states that iit is an important day in the 'poker' game for Felix on Sunday - with his departure from Chelsea being 'further prepared' by the west London club.

TABLE

There have been new talks with Villa on Sunday as they look to completely rewrite their attacking ranks under Unai Emery this transfer window. Jhon Duran, Emi Buendia and Jaden Philogene have all departed the club this summer, but Donyell Malen has joined from Borussia Dortmund already, and moves are imminent for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, both of whom boast serious Champions League pedigree.

Felix would be another incredible addition alongside them. Boasting considerable experience at La Liga, Premier League, Champions League and international level, the 'world-class' Portugal star would add to Villa's potentially star-studded lineup to cause considerable damage in the final third, alongside Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, who are once again having incredible seasons in their own right.

AC Milan are also in the race for his signature, despite the club being set to join Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez to bolster their forward ranks - but Villa have been linked, and having received a big fee for Duran, may be in the front seat financially for Felix's signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix has nine goals in 45 caps for Portugal

Felix has struggled for minutes at Chelsea this season, starting just three Premier League games under Enzo Maresca after signing in the summer - and as a more attacking option blessed with flair and creativity, he could be just the tonic for Emery's men to embark on a Champions League charge.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-02-25.

