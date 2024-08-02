Highlights Aston Villa have held initial talks with Fulham for defender Diego Carlos.

Carlos is open to leaving Villa Park after two seasons in the Premier League.

Villa could also sell Jhon Duran amid strong interest from West Ham United.

Fulham have held talks with Aston Villa about signing centre-back Diego Carlos, according to Sky Sports News.

The Whites are looking to replace Tosin in defence, who left when his contract expired at the end of the season and moved to Chelsea, and have identified the Brazilian as a target to come in.

Villa are open to a sale with their central defensive options strong ahead of the upcoming season, and there are several clubs interested in a move for the former Sevilla star.

Fulham Hold Talks for Diego Carlos Move

Player open to Villa Park exit

Villa have held talks with Premier League rivals Fulham about a potential deal for the 31-year-old, with the Cottagers looking at bringing in two new defenders before the August 30th deadline.

Unai Emery has already got Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings as defensive options, while Clement Lenglet has returned to Barcelona after his loan deal expired and Callum Chambers was allowed to leave on a free transfer after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Diego Carlos Premier League Stats 2023/24 Games 20(7) Tackles 27 Blocks 24 Clearances 78

Villa would likely look to bring in a replacement should Carlos move on, but a sale first would make sense as the club have already been busy in the market preparing for Champions League football in the upcoming campaign.

Carlos joined from La Liga club Sevilla two years ago but suffered a serious knee injury in his first campaign before returning and performing well enough to earn huge praise from Gary Neville, who labelled him as "outstanding" and a "man mountain".

Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barranchea, Lewis Dobbin, Amadou Onana, Samuel Iling-Junior, Ian Maatsen and Cameron Archer have all come into the first-team this summer, while Douglas Luiz, Moussa Diaby and Tim Iroegbunam have left permanently with Philippe Coutinho also allowed to move on to Brazil on loan.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Diego Carlos completed 88.4% of his total passes in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Aston Villa Could Raise Funds with Jhon Duran Sale

West Ham have strong interest in Colombia striker

While Diego Carlos could be allowed to move on from Villa Park, another player who could be on his way out permanently is striker Jhon Duran.The Colombian is keen to move on after playing understudy to Ollie Watkins last season, with West Ham United showing a very strong interest in the 20-year-old and having agreed personal terms.However the two clubs are currently at an impasse over his valuation, with Villa holding out for £40million while West Ham have made offers for less than that amount.The Hammers have recently changed targets to Borussia Dortmund star Niclas Fullkrug, although GIVEMESPORT sources believe that could be a scare tactic to put pressure on Villa to sell Duran for a lower price.Aston Villa will open their Premier League campaign against the east London club on August 17th, while they are also preparing for their first campaign in the UEFA Champions League group stage too.All statistics courtesy of FBRef.