Aston Villa are set to add another star to their ranks after completing two signings already this summer - with Sevilla defender Loic Bade reportedly set to join the club after Villa chiefs turned their attentions elsewhere to land the young French star.

A hectic summer window saw the likes of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby depart the club for pastures new, with stars such as Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen coming to the west Midlands to take their places - and with Villa only four points adrift of securing yet another Champions League spot, they'll be hoping to mirror the same as last season by finishing in the top four. And that could see Bade join the club to boost their hopes, with reports stating that the Villans are advancing on a move for his talents.

Report: Loic Bade 'Set' For £30million Aston Villa Move

The Sevilla star has impressed in southern Spain in recent years

The report from TBR Football states that Villa are now in advanced talks to sign Bade from Sevilla, in a deal that could reach £30million - having confirmed the signing of Andres Garcia early on Tuesday morning.

Loic Bade's La Liga statistics - Sevilla squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 6th Assists 1 =6th Clearances Per Game 4.1 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.1 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 8th Match rating 6.82 6th

Villa have had a busy window, having signed winger Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for £22million, whilst Jaden Philogene departed after just six months for Ipswich Town, having failed to make the grade at Villa Park in recent months. That was extended with a deal taking Diego Carlos away from the club to Fenerbahce, and subsequently allowed them to complete a move for Garcia, who joined the Champions League outfit for €7million (£5.7million) earlier on Tuesday, in what has been a whirlwind window for Unai Emery's side.

However, sources have stated that they won't stop there, with the club in advanced talks to sign Sevilla star Bade. The deal is worth around £30million including add-ons, which saw director of football Monchi 'give up' on a potential deal for former Barcelona star Oscar Mingueza, instead focusing his attention on the Frenchman.

They are joined by potential interest from Liverpool, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brighton, who have watched the Frenchman over the past 12 months - but Villa are set to win the race for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Loic Bade has played 76 games for Sevilla, scoring two goals.

Bade previously spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest in their first campaign following promotion from the Championship after a 21-year hiatus, but failed to make an appearance for the Reds, who are now above Villa in the table after a strong start to the campaign under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-01-25.

