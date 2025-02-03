Aston Villa could completely change their tune to land Chelsea star Axel Disasi in the final hours of the January transfer window - with the Villans reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign the Blues star.

Disasi has been frozen out by Enzo Maresca this season, barely featuring in the Premier League and only making prominent appearances in the cup competitions. As a result, he's been allowed to leave the club - and Villa could flex their financial muscles to land him in a multi-million pound deal.

Report: Villa 'in Advanced Talks' for £50million Disasi Move

The Villans could spend big to put an end to speculation

The report by Football Insider states that Villa are in 'advanced talks' to sign Disasi - albeit on a permanent deal as opposed to a loan bid, with a £50million capture being lined up by the west Midlands outfit.

Unai Emery's side had been weighing up a move on a temporary basis for the Frenchman, but they could completely rip up any notion of a short-term bid for the defender with a stunning £50million bid.

Clubs were made aware of Disasi's availability in the January transfer window, after it became clear that he wouldn't feature under Maresca - and after Tottenham Hotspur pulled out of the race for the 26-year-old after his reluctance to join the north London club, it has left Villa in the driving seat for Disasi, who has been labelled as a 'monster defender' in previous times.

A deal is expected to go down to the wire on deadline day, and talks with Chelsea are ongoing - especially with the club still in need of a defender after Diego Carlos departed for Fenerbahce and Tyrone Mings picking up a long-term injury against West Ham United a week ago.

