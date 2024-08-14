Aston Villa are in concrete talks to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Birmingham outfit are showing interest in acquiring the versatile Dutchman and are now in the early stages of club-to-club negotiations over a summer move.

According to Romano, Villa could soon step up their interest in Geertruida if Diego Carlos seals a move away from the club in the coming days, with Fulham reportedly interested in acquiring the Brazilian, who spent the last two seasons at Villa Park but failed to impress Unai Emery after his arrival from Sevilla in 2022.

Villa have been one of the busiest clubs on the market this summer, with as many as eight new arrivals on board ahead of their debut campaign in the Champions League.

Carlos’s departure could soon lead Emery to bring in another reinforcement at the back in the highly sought-after Geertruida, whose versatility would provide the Spanish tactician with a number of options in utilising the Dutchman next season.

Emery Eyes Diego Carlos Replacement

Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, revealed that Aston Villa are already in concrete talks for Geertruida, who has been described as "elite", who could soon be brought in for Emery.

“There is interest from Aston Villa on player side, already in concrete talks. Still not advanced, club to club, so still early stages club to club, because it's important to understand what happens with Diego Carlos. “So if Diego Carlos leaves with interest from Fulham, there is a possibility for Aston Villa to attack the situation and try to bring in Geertruida. “So talks are still ongoing, but before saying that it's closed or almost done, we need to see what happens with Diego Carlos and Fulham.”

Geertruida’s impressive performances in Eredivisie have attracted interest from top clubs in Europe over recent months, with RB Leipzig credited with long-standing admiration for the 11-cap Dutch international.

The Rotterdam-born defender appeared in 47 matches for Feyenoord across all competitions last season and was utilised in several positions across the back line by current Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, potential suitors are now showing active interest in Geertruida, who is reportedly valued at around £27m.

Since coming through the youth ranks at Feyenoord, the 23-year-old already has 200 senior appearances under his belt for the Dutch giants, as well as 24 goals and 11 assists.

Earlier in the window, Geertruida was linked with a summer switch to Liverpool – the versatile defender was tipped to follow Slot to Anfield after another impressive season in Eredivisie.

Lutsharel Geertruida Stats (23/24 Eredivisie) Games 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Pass success rate 91.6% Key passes per 90 1.2 Tackles per 90 1.4

Villa Interested in Giovani Lo Celso

Among the clubs eyeing the Argentinian

Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur outcast Giovani Lo Celso, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Villans have maintained their admiration for the Argentina international, who looks set to depart North London after struggling for regular minutes under Ange Postecoglou last season.

According to Romano, several clubs are still monitoring Lo Celso’s situation, including Real Betis and Aston Villa, who were previously considering a swap deal for the 28-year-old involving their midfield ace Jacob Ramsey.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-08-24.