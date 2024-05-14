Highlights Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Alex Baena from Villarreal this summer.

Unai Emery has instructed Monchi to bring the £52m forward to Villa Park.

Villa moved one step closer to Champions League qualification following their draw with Liverpool.

Aston Villa are set to capitalise on their stellar season and strengthen their squad with Villarreal's Alex Baena a key target, according to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness.

With fourth place in the Premier League and Champions League all but confirmed for Unai Emery's side, they will be keen to bolster their squad and try to make an impact in domestic and continental competitions from the start of next season.

Villa are a club with sizeable wealth, an astute manager who is lauded by many in Emery, and one of the game's most effective sporting directors in Monchi.

Aston Villa Face Hefty Price Tag for Baena

They'll need to pay up if they want him this summer

The report from Sport Witness suggests that the Villa boss wants a reunion with a player he previously managed at Villarreal and has instructed Monchi to pursue Baena, with the club in 'pole position' to sign him.

Villa are keen admirers of the attacker but he is currently under contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2028, meaning they will have to activate his release clause should they want to land his signature.

They report that a sum of €60m (£52m) is the necessary amount to trigger the clause in the summer transfer window.

Baena, a 22-year-old Spanish international, has been in impressive form for his side this campaign racking up five goals and registering 17 assists from 43 games this season, playing predominantly on the left-hand side of the pitch.

However, there is another club keen on landing him this summer with Spanish giants Barcelona circling.

Despite Barcelona's interest, Villa remain favourites to sign him due to the Catalan side's financial troubles possibly preventing them from triggering the reported release clause.

It is thought that Xavi's side would not be able to come up with the funds for this transfer 'without offloading some of their players first', potentially leaving Emery's side unopposed in their pursuit of the winger.

Coutinho Looks Likely to Leave Villa

The former Liverpool star is set to depart

With players seemingly likely to arrive this summer, some will undoubtedly depart with Philippe Coutinho almost certainly off when the window opens having been linked with a return to former club Vasco da Gama in recent days.

Birmingham Live report that Emery was happy to allow the Brazilian to leave last year but only a temporary loan exit was possible at the time.

It's clear that the attacking midfielder is surplus to requirements at Villa Park, he is currently on loan in Qatar with Al-Duhail.

With two years remaining on his contract, it remains to be seen whether the Midlands club will be able to offload the 31-year-old permanently or not.

Related Aston Villa 'Dark Horses' in Race to Sign £60m 'Superstar' Aston Villa could beat a host of Premier League rivals to the signing of Michael Olise when the transfer window reopens

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 14-05-24.