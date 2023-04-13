Aston Villa will be in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips if Manchester City decide to sell him this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder only joined the Citizens last July but has endured a very difficult season at the Etihad.

Aston Villa transfer news — Kalvin Phillips

According to Football Insider, Villa have a strong interest in Phillips as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his side in the middle of the park.

The same outlet also states that City could be prepared to do business at £45m, the price they paid to sign him from Leeds United.

Because of injury, Phillips has missed a chunk of the season. However, even when he's been fit, Pep Guardiola has still overlooked him.

In the Premier League, he's just about managed to pass the five-game mark (via Transfermarkt), which is disappointing given that it's now April.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kalvin Phillips and Aston Villa?

If City choose to part ways with Phillips this summer, O'Rourke is expecting Villa to make a swoop for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Obviously, it's been a difficult season for Phillips in his first year at the Etihad. I'm sure he'll be determined to bounce back and play more regularly under Pep Guardiola next season, but Aston Villa are a club going forward and have shown in the past that they can spend big to try and sign some top players. So if Kalvin Phillips is on the market, I would imagine Villa will be right in there amongst it."

Would Kalvin Phillips be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Things clearly haven't worked out for Phillips at City so far; however, he's still a very capable defensive midfielder.

Last season, the 27-year-old won 2.7 tackles per game for Leeds, as per WhoScored. Only Luke Ayling (2.8) managed to record a higher average at Elland Road.

"Kalvin has been a great addition to the group. Super boy, great humility, [a] very, very good player," England manager Gareth Southgate said a couple of years ago (via Goal) when discussing Phillips. "[He] is really reliable with his rebounding of the ball in midfield. His athleticism is critical."

While City may not want the Three Lions star, there are probably several clubs in the Premier League who would love to have him at their club, and Villa appear to be one of them.