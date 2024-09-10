Aston Villa are ‘certainly in the running’ for Lille striker Jonathan David in next summer’s transfer window, according to FcInterNews.

The Villans have been mentioned among several clubs still interested in the Canadian forward, whose long-term future remains unresolved with less than 12 months left on his current deal in France.

According to the report, Villa, Juventus, and Inter Milan are all eyeing a move for David in 2025, when he is likely to be available as a free agent following his contract's expiry at Lille.

FcInterNews claims that Inter have already begun talks with the 24-year-old’s representatives about his potential arrival next summer as they look to get ahead of the competition for the highly sought-after forward.

David, who has been described as a 'silent assassin', failed to command significant attention during the summer transfer window, as he was not a top priority for any of the European clubs that showed interest, including Aston Villa.

Despite being linked with a striker arrival, Unai Emery’s side eventually focused on reinforcements in other areas and retained their strike partnership of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, but Duran is more clinical than the latter.

Emery ‘Admires’ Ligue 1 Star

Villa among clubs interested in David

According to FcInterNews, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is full of admiration for David, who was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League following the 2023/24 season.

The Brooklyn-born striker had an impressive year in France, scoring 26 goals and registering nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, leading Lille to the Champions League for the first time in three seasons.

In June, Lille president Olivier Letang stated that David was available for a move away from the club, as the Ligue 1 outfit were keen to cash in on the 24-year-old with one year left on his deal.

However, David, who has scored 55 goals since the start of the 2022/2023 season, has since returned to Lille, where he has scored three times and provided two assists in seven appearances this term.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the Canadian striker revealed that he is not necessarily prioritising a move to the Premier League and remains ‘open to everything’ ahead of a crucial 12 months for his career.

Jonathan David Lille Stats (2023/24) Competition Matches Goals Assists Minutes played Ligue 1 34 19 4 2,642 Conference League 8 3 0 529 Coupe de France 3 3 4 234 Conference League Qualifiers 2 1 1 210

Aston Villa Eye Bryan Mbeumo

Premier League clubs keen on the forward

Aston Villa are among several Premier League clubs interested in signing Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, who is in no rush to sign a new deal, according to HITC.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Villa have all been mentioned as potential destinations for the versatile forward, who could become one of the most coveted footballers in the Premier League next year.

The Cameroon international has just two years left on his current deal, and while the Bees are keen to extend his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium, Mbeumo is likely to explore his options once the 2024/25 season draws to a close.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.