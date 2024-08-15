Aston Villa's attempts to strengthen their attacking ranks before the transfer window closes have hit a brick wall, with a move for Sporting attacker Pedro Goncalves still in the balance with two weeks to go in the transfer window - as the Portuguese club are reportedly refusing to lower their €80million (£68.5million) valuation of the star, according to reports.

Villa's top four finish in the Premier League last season has seen the club compete in Europe's most prestigious tournament for the first time since 1983 - just a year after they won the trophy itself - and as a result, an extended effort to sign superb talent is underway.

There have already been some top talents come into the club, including Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana, Jaden Philogene and Ross Barkley - but with Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby also departing the club, there are still huge amounts of money to spend.

Villa Could Be Held to Ransom for Goncalves Deal

The ex-Wolves man may find his way back to the Midlands

The report from O Jogo (via Sport Witness) states that Villa's chase of Goncalves could be made that bit tougher with the Lisbon-based side refusing to accept a bid lower than the midfielder's €80million (£68.5million) release clause.

Goncalves, who recently spent time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is thought to be a key player under current boss Ruben Amorim and as a result, club president Frederico Varandas is 'putting his foot down' having already seen Abdul Fatawu depart for Leicester City earlier this summer.

No major players have been sold so far in what will be an uplift for Amorim, but Goncalves will be a key player for the club having scored twice in their 3-1 league opener over Rio Ave last Friday - though there has been an 'insistence' from Villa for a while to sign the Portuguese playmaker.

Goncalves replaced Bruno Fernandes as the main source for goals and assists and has been described as 'phenomenal' in recent seasons for his performances.

Pedro Goncalves' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =2nd Assists 12 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Goals 11 3rd Shots Per Game 2.8 2nd Match rating 7.54 2nd

Bayer Leverkusen are also thought to be interested but their €30million (£25.5million) bid last summer was laughed off, and Villa could be rivalled by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad - who signed their own Diaby earlier in the window - who have also been told that it is €80million or nothing for his services.

Villa, however, are said to have made 'repeated advances' to sign Goncalves but have been discouraged by Sporting each time they have made their move. Their interest does have some benefit, however; Goncalves is thought to be tempted by the Premier League where he could sign the 'contract of his life', which will be reasonable for Villa in relative terms.

The midfielder is thought to be worried that his chances of a 'huge move' will start to drop due to his age, and the report states that if Villa do arrive with a €50million (£43million) offer, then the player will want the move and that it could happen.

Goncalves Could See Limited Game Time

The midfielder will have plenty of competition at Villa Park

It is tough to see where Goncalves would fit in. Barkley, Emi Buendia and Jacob Ramsey would all fit into the creative midfield roles if needed, whilst if Goncalves was to play on the wing, he would compete for minutes with Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, Philogene and new man Samuel Iling-Junior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Goncalves scored 18 goals and registered 17 assists in all competitions last season

He would be ideal at sitting in the creative role behind first-choice striker Ollie Watkins but the amount of talent shared throughout the squad means that Goncalves could conceivably not feature as much - especially with Champions League football to contend with.

