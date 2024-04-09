Highlights Aston Villa sensation Rory Wilson is being watched by Serie A leaders Inter Milan and RB Leipzig.

Villa have a long-term contract offer on the table for Wilson which is yet to be signed.

The club would be entitled to compensation from either club if Wilson does make the move abroad.

Steven Gerrard is not fondly remembered by Aston Villa supporters. The former Liverpool and England captain was in charge of the team between November 2021 and October 2022, and won just 13 of his 40 games as manager.

While much of Gerrard's contribution at Villa will be forgotten, one lasting bit of input was an exciting signing. In the summer of 2022, Villa signed exciting teen striker Rory Wilson from Gerrard's former club Rangers. Almost two years on, journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that he is being 'watched' by Inter Milan and RB Leipzig ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Aston Villa Could get Compensation for Rory Wilson

The club would be entitled to fee if he moves to a club abroad

Wilson is under contract at Villa until the summer of 2025, but it's said that he has a new five-year deal on the table. That would mean that, if he were to leave Villa, the Birmingham club would be due compensation.

According to Tavolieri, if Wilson were to move to a club in another country, Villa would be due €270,000 (~£231,500) compensation in January 2025. Given the fee taking Wilson from Villa to Rangers was settled at £350,000, this potential situation is one Villa will want to avoid at all costs.

While he has been on red-hot form for the club's under-18s, that has struggled to translate into under-21 football. He has made just one start in the Premier League two this season, coming off the bench eight times and scoring twice.

How Rory Wilson has performed for Aston Villa in 2023-24 U18 appearances 13 U18 goals 16 U21 appearances 9 U21 goals 2

Villa Must Pull Out All of the Stops to Keep Wilson

For any 18-year-old footballer, the dazzling lights of European football on the continent will be an attractive proposition. Particularly if they come with promises of game time in a league like Serie A or the Bundesliga, and regular European football.

But Villa, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League, might be able to offer Champions League football next season. And they are still in the Europa Conference League this term, so that's another route to Europe for next year. Villa's results on the pitch between now and the end of the season could prove to be the deciding factor for whether or not Wilson stays at the club.

Another depending factor will be whether or not Wilson breaks into the first team at Villa. To date, he has not made a senior appearance for the club this season. That will likely have to change before the end of the campaign, if Villa are to have a good chance of keeping Wilson at the club.

Statistics according to Soccerway - correct as of 09-04-24