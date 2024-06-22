Highlights Villa look likely to lose Douglas Luiz to Juventus, considering Bianconeri's interest and PSR deadlines need to be met.

Juve are interested in Luiz as he aims for new horizons, but there is a gap left in midfield.

Enzo Barrenechea is on Villa's radar and he could potentially replace Luiz, in addition to the agreed Samuel Iling Jr transfer as part of the deal.

Aston Villa look set to lose Douglas Luiz despite qualifying for the Champions League last season under Unai Emery - and with the star close to a move to Juventus, Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans are close to securing Bianconeri youngster Enzo Barrenechea - in addition to Samuel Iling-Junior - as part of the deal.

Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season, which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 41 years, and Luiz was an integral part of their team, with the Brazilian's brilliance in the centre of the park giving the likes of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey the platform to enjoy outstanding top-flight seasons to mark their name on the European map. But with PSR deadlines needing to be met after overspending, Luiz is set to be on his way to Turin and Barrenechea could meet him on the way in.

Aston Villa Agree Swap Options for Douglas Luiz

The Villans were keen on a few Juventus players

News emerged earlier this month that Juventus were interested in Luiz and that the midfielder was keen on the switch to the Turin giants. They have lost their way in recent years after a decade of Italian domination, but with signings in the ilk of Luiz, they could well return to the top half.

With Villa not needing the full fee and with Juventus needing to keep the cash fee of the swap deal down, alternatives from their squad have been touted - mainly Iling-Junior, who seems likely to be on his way to the Midlands, and Weston McKennie.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 3rd Assists 5 5th Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =3rd Match rating 6.95 4th

But the American, who flopped on loan at Leeds in the 2022/23 season, is no longer thought to be on their radar; which has paved the way for Barrenechea to move to Villa Park.

Sheth: Villa Patience on Juventus Decision Will Pay Off

The Old Lady look set to green-light the deal

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that Barrenechea firmly emerged on Villa's shortlist after the McKennie part of the deal stalled - and a move for Iling Jr has been all but agreed; leaving the deal on the final straight.

He said:

"It's since emerged another player that Aston Villa are interested in from Juventus is the Argentinian midfielder Enzo Barrenechea. "He could then form part of that deal alongside Samuel Iling Jr and alongside the cash. That would take all of those three options - the two players and the cash - to Aston Villa, and Douglas Luiz to Juventus. "It does seem that the direction of travel of this deal will mean that Luiz will eventually become a Juventus player. "Samuel Iling Jr, we believe that everything is agreed with Aston Villa so he should become an Aston Villa player."

Barrenechea Could Replace Luiz Long-Term

The Argentine plays in a similar role to the Brazilian

Luiz would undoubtedly be a huge loss for Villa as the metronome of their side, but a move for Barrenechea does open the door to intrigue under Emery.

Villa have lots of attacking talent; Bailey and Moussa Diaby as starters, whilst Morgan Rodgers, Iling Jr and Emi Buendia can all play out wide - but there isn't much in terms of defensive midfield threat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Barrenechea has played just 3 Serie A games for Juventus.

Barrenechea would at least offer a like-for-like with Luiz, at least potentially, and with the cash left over, the Villans could source a strong replacement alongside the two young talents that would come their way in the swap deal.

