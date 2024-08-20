Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah could be one of a number of names on their way out of Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks, with Aston Villa one side who could make a move for his services, while Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are also interested in a deal for the defender.

Chalobah came through Chelsea's youth ranks, joining the club at the age of just eight - and after making his first-team debut in 2021, he looked set to embark on a lengthy career at Stamford Bridge from that point onwards. However, the Todd Boehly era has seen many players come in and out of the club and Chalobah could be next - with Villa reportedly eyeing up a move for his talents in the final week of the window.

Chalobah Interesting Three Premier League Clubs

The defender has been on the peripherals of Chelsea's squad

The report from The Athletic states that Chelsea are willing to let a number of players go this summer, including Chalobah - who has interest from Villa and Crystal Palace, with a move somewhat possible before the end of the transfer window.

Palace could still lose Marc Guehi with the defender being linked with a move to Newcastle throughout the duration of the month, but if the Magpies can't complete a deal for the England international, then they too could make a move for Chalobah as he has also 'featured' on their shortlist before.

Trevoh Chalobah's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =17th Goals 1 =11th Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Match rating 6.74 =11th

However, Villa are looking at another centre-back under Unai Emery and with current defender Diego Carlos being linked with a move to Fulham, that could free up a space for Chalobah. A move for the Chelsea star would count towards a homegrown space ahead of their European squad registration, whilst he would also bring in experience in the Premier League and the Champions League having made 67 appearances in both competitions combined for the Blues over the past three years.

Villa Could Have Sourced Carlos Replacement

The Chelsea centre-back is Premier League equipped

Villa aren't in dire need of a centre-back but if Carlos does depart the club for Fulham, then Chalobah would be the perfect foil.

Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres are the out-and-out first-choice stars in that role whilst Tyrone Mings will come back into action over the course of the campaign after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in last season's Premier League curtain raiser 5-1 loss at Newcastle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chalobah scored three goals in his first season for Chelsea in the Premier League.

But another centre-back would be needed and Chalobah would give Villa a bit more leeway when it comes to adding players into their homegrown quota for the upcoming Premier League and Champions League seasons.

Chalobah is adept at playing in a back four or a back three, and with the Chelsea star having also played in a defensive midfield role in spells throughout his career, he would offer vital backup for Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara with another physically impacting campaign ahead for Emery whilst the Villans look to add another creative spark to their squad - with Giovani Lo Celso and Pedro Goncalves also being touted with a move to the west Midlands in recent weeks to bring that added flair to the one-time European Cup champions' midfield.

