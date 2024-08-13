Highlights Aston Villa are interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah this summer, but face competition from several other Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa have signalled their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah but first have to resolve the future of Diego Carlos with Fulham, West Ham and Crystal Palace also interested in a deal according to The Athletic.

Chalobah made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season, mostly deputising for the likes of Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi. The 25-year-old has been barred from using the club's training facilities in an attempt to push him out, with several suitors emerging looking to land the unwanted man.

Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace have all been mentioned in the conversations around Chalobah, with Aston Villa now reportedly one of the sides most intent on securing his services. Diego Carlos has been linked with a move away, with Fulham having a bid rejected for the Brazilian, which could push the West Midlanders to launch a concerted effort to sign the Chelsea defender.

Aston Villa Interested in Chalobah

Carlos' future needs to be resolved

One of a number of successful Chelsea academy graduates in recent years, Chalobah enjoyed his breakout season in west London in 2021/22, making 30 appearances in all competitions. He followed this up with two more campaigns in the first team, taking his appearance tally at his boyhood club to 80, but was largely sidelined for other players last season.

Mauricio Pochettino favoured the likes of Silva, Disasi, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile, ultimately resulting in the Cobham graduate managing just ten Premier League starts. Despite impressing in his limited opportunities, and being described as a 'monster', the Englishman is now deemed surplus to requirements, with the arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham meaning his chances of playing regularly next season are even slimmer.

The Athletic suggest that Villa want to sign Chalobah, but only as a replacement for Diego Carlos. The 31-year-old is entering the latter stages of his career and has just two years remaining on his deal, so Villa are willing to sanction a move for the veteran.

Fulham are pursuing Carlos, with talks ongoing to make the deal happen. This would free up space in Unai Emery's squad to make a move for a centre-back, with Chalobah eyed as the ideal target.

Chelsea are reportedly demanding £35 million for their outcast, largely due to the extensive list of clubs monitoring him. The Athletic's report indicate that Palace are actively interested, but would need Marc Guehi to complete a switch away before making a move.

Meanwhile, United have enquired about his availability and West Ham are considering making a move for the player as a replacement for Kurt Zouma. Thus, Villa are evidently not going to have a free run at Chalobah, with plenty of competition making it a difficult deal to pull off.

Villa have also been in talks with Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida as they look to bolster their defensive ranks in the event that they strike a deal for Carlos to leave Villa Park.

Chalobah's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 13 Pass Accuracy 89.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.92 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 2.83 Tackles Per 90 1.51 Interceptions Per 90 0.75 Aerial Duels Per 90 1.79

Villa Could Lose Ramsey

Spurs want to sign the midfielder

While Emery is looking to bulk out his squad in order to cope with the burden of Champions League football, the Spanish head coach faces losing talented midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with Tottenham eager to sign the 23-year-old after completing a deal for Dominic Solanke. It's understood that Villa don't want to lose their academy graduate, but the signings of Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana and Enzo Barrenechea have led Ramsey to contemplate a move away.

The England under-21 international wants to play more regularly, having started just eight Premier League games last season. Ange Postecoglou may be able to offer assurances of consistent minutes, with the Aussie admiring the box-to-box man's energetic playing style, and is keen on deploying him alongside the likes of James Maddison and Yves Bissouma in his team.

