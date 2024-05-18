Highlights Conor Gallagher may play his final Chelsea game vs Bournemouth amid Aston Villa and Tottenham interest.

The midfielder has been a standout player this season but could be moved due to financial regulations.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are potential suitors, with Villa showing strong interest ahead of a busy summer.

Conor Gallagher could feature in his final Chelsea game as Sunday pits the Blues against Bournemouth - with the midfielder being linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham ahead of a summer that could see him sold to comply with PSR and FFP regulations.

Gallagher has been linked with Everton and Tottenham in recent transfer windows, though nothing came to fruition and it is a deal that Chelsea will be glad they haven't made. The Cobham graduate has been a star for them this season with 49 appearances in all competitions. But the stand-in skipper, who has been labelled as a "monster" player, could be on the move according to the Telegraph - with Jhon Duran potentially following him in a swap move.

Conor Gallagher: Transfer Latest

Gallagher may be on his way out of Chelsea

The report on Saturday morning claims that Villa are amongst the clubs to have shown an interest in Gallagher, with Sunday potentially his final farewell at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old is in line to take the captain's armband, but there hasn't been any progression on a new contract in west London which has left the door open for other sides to make a move.

Tottenham have been also been credited with an interest, but the report claims that Villa have expressed an interest as they prepare for a huge summer in the Midlands - with the Champions League qualifiers having a good relationship with Chelsea having talked over John Duran in the winter window.