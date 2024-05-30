Highlights Aston Villa remain interested in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe.

The Englishman has struggled with injuries for the past two seasons.

Arsenal are considering selling seven players this summer, including Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to improve squad depth ahead of their debut Champions League campaign next season, and the out-of-favour Englishman is among the targets in the next transfer window.

Smith Rowe, who has been dealing with a knee injury, has failed to get into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up and has only played 346 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The attacking midfielder made 19 appearances in all competitions, assisting two goals for the Gunners, with Arteta saying he is a "joy to watch" earlier this year.

Last season, Smith Rowe's playing time was even shorter, as the 23-year-old underwent groin surgery and missed the first part of the campaign.

After two seasons on the bench, the Englishman now looks to depart for more playing time and Villa remain interested having had a bid rejected for him in 2021.

Aston Villa Maintain Interest in Smith Rowe

Villa had an offer of £25m turned down three years ago

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa are still interested in striking a deal with Arsenal for Smith Rowe’s signature:

“Constant rumours, nothing concrete yet, but the Villa interest hasn't gone away.”

Smith Rowe - who TEAMtalk recently claimed could be valued at around £60m by the Gunners - has featured for Arsenal 115 times in his career so far. He showed glimpses of talent in the 2021-22 campaign, when he featured for the Gunners in 33 Premier League matches, scoring 10 goals and assisting two.

Emile Smith-Rowe's Premier League Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 2 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 2021-22 33 10 2 2022-23 12 0 2 2023-24 13 0 2

However, in the last two campaigns, he struggled with injuries and fell out of Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

Last month, Smith Rowe admitted it’s ‘been a tough season’ for him as he has not played as much as he would have liked.

A move away from the Emirates is likely for the Englishman this summer as Aston Villa are following his situation.

The Birmingham side tried to sign Smith Rowe multiple times a few seasons ago. In 2021, Arsenal rejected their bid worth £30m and decided not to entertain offers for their academy graduate.

Seven Stars to Leave Arsenal This Summer

The futures of Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale are also in doubt

More players could follow Smith Rowe out the door as Arsenal look to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window and bring reinforcements to the squad that just narrowly missed out on a Premier League title.

As Mikel Arteta looks to close the gap to Manchester City even further, the Gunners are keen to make even more big-money signings in the summer after last year’s successful spending, which saw star-signing Declan Rice arrive at the Emirates for a club-record fee.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are ready to sell seven players this summer, including Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, and Eddie Nketiah.

All three players have struggled for playing time under Arteta this year and could go in search of more first-team football.

