Aston Villa, alongside Real Betis, have been name-dropped as two clubs interested in Giovani Lo Celso by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reveals Tottenham Hotspur are allowing the midfielder to leave before the summer transfer window closes.

Unai Emery and Co have enjoyed a fruitful summer in terms of incomings: Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley will bolster the engine room, Ian Maatsen will likely become the Spaniard’s utility man and Jaden Philogene will provide creativity on the wing.

But the Midlands-based outfit are seemingly not done with strengthening their squad ahead of an all-important season, one that includes Champions League action, and are monitoring the situation of Tottenham outcast Lo Celso.

Villa Interested in Lo Celso

Face competition from Spanish outfit Real Betis

Born and raised in Rosario, Argentina, the former Paris Saint-Germain man - previously described as 'magnificent' - has struggled to assert himself as a senior regular since making the move to Tottenham in the summer of 2020.

In fact, he has totted up just 10 goals and a further eight assists in 108 games for Spurs, with loan spells at La Liga duo Villarreal and Real Betis sandwiched in between his time spent in the English capital.

Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Lo Celso’s absence from Tottenham’s squad against Bayern Munich means his days in north London are numbered.

“Giovani Lo Celso was not part of the Tottenham squad today as he can still leave in the final 20 days. Real Betis and Aston Villa are interested and still keen with more clubs monitoring the situation."

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Postecoglou is keen to trim the fat of his squad this summer, which could leave Emery and his entourage in a favourable position at the negotiation table.

Lo Celso - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Tottenham 108 10 8 15/0 Rosario Central 54 3 14 10/3 Paris Saint-Germain 54 6 9 5/0 Villarreal 51 3 4 9/0 Real Betis 45 16 6 10/1 Argentina 57 3 15 9/0

What’s even more enticing for the Villans is that Lo Celso’s current deal has just one year left to run and, as such, Tottenham could be tempted into selling him on the cheap in order to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

Previously, it was reported by Romano that a player swap deal – including the man in question and Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey – was on the cards, with both parties benefitting from the deal.

Jacob Ramsey Eyed by Tottenham Chiefs

Villa deal expires in the summer of 2027

As alluded to earlier, 23-year-old Ramsey is a player of interest to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-based outfit and, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, Postecoglou and Co are wanting to strike a deal before the end of the month.

After forking out a club-record fee for Dominic Solanke, the north Londoners have shifted their focus to the middle of the park and Ramsey, who’s racked up north of a century of appearances for his current employers, has emerged as a primary option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsey has notched 13 goals and 12 assists in his 122-game Aston Villa career.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s departure has freed up space in the engine room and although Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are great for the future, their lack of experience at the top level could prove to be a problem for the Greek-Australian boss.

Ramsey could find himself low down in the pecking order at Villa Park this summer with the aforementioned additions of Onana and Barkley, and a cross-country move to Tottenham could appeal to the highly-coveted midfield maestro.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/08/2024