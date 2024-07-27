Highlights Aston Villa are reportedly investigating Jhon Duran's social media video, in which he performed West Ham's 'Irons' gesture.

Duran wants to leave Villa to join West Ham after 18 disappointing months in Unai Emery's squad.

Duran has agreed personal terms over a five-year deal at West Ham but the two clubs are yet to agree a fee for the 20-year-old's services.

Aston Villa are reportedly conducting an internal investigation into Jhon Duran over a social media video which appeared to show the striker performing West Ham's famous 'Irons' gesture.

Twenty-year-old Duran only moved to Villa last summer but struggled for game time as Ollie Watkins enjoyed the season of his life under Unai Emery. Duran featured in 23 matches for Villa but only three of those appearances came from the start and he wants to leave Villa Park in search of regular game time.

Duran has reportedly agreed personal terms over a five-year deal at West Ham, but Villa and the Hammers are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee. Duran risked upsetting his current employers as he appeared to perform the 'Irons' gesture which is synonymous with West Ham.

Villa Open Investigation

Club feel striker's gesture was disrespectful

Duran crossed his arms in an Instagram Live video and it was a move that didn't go unnoticed among the viewers of the video. One West Ham supporter commented: "Jhon Duran is our [Marko] Arnautovic 2.0 It’ll probably end in tears, but bring on this s*** house causing chaos."

The Birmingham Mail reported that Villa have now opened an investigation into Duran's video, and that it is likely that the Colombian will be disciplined over it. It is claimed that the Midlands club believe Duran's gesture was disrespectful to the club, his teammates and supporters.

Duran was in talks over a move to Chelsea earlier in the summer but, despite Chelsea and Villa agreeing to a fee of around £40million fee for the player, progress on the deal stalled when it came to discussions between Chelsea and Duran's camp.

Duran's Time at Villa

A disappointing 18-month spell

Duran was signed by Villa from Chicago Fire for an initial £14.75million with a further £3million in possible add-ons. The striker had just turned 19 when he joined Villa and drew a blank during the second half of the 2022-23 season, appearing 12 times for his new club but failing to score a single goal.

England star Watkins made himself undroppable last season, scoring 19 goals and netting 27 times in all competitions.

Duran had to wait until March for his first start of the last Premier League season, lining up against West Ham. He was withdrawn at half-time with Villa trailing 1-0 and watched from the bench as his teammates rescued a point.

His second start came in a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City the following month, before he lined up in Villa's last Premier League match of the season away to Crystal Palace. Villa lost that game 5-0 - their heaviest defeat of the campaign.