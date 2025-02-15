Aston Villa will go head-to-head with Ipswich on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at Villa Park, with both teams looking to keep their season hopes alive.

Unai Emery's side claimed a dominant FA Cup fourth-round win over Tottenham last time out to bounce back from defeat to Wolves, while Ipswich have responded to defeat against Southampton with a 4-1 win in the FA Cup over Championship side Coventry.

Both teams have got injury issues to deal with however, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Aston Villa Team News

Watkins doubtful

Villa are currently dealing with several injury problems including star striker Ollie Watkins, but he has returned to training for this weekend's clash. They're also very short in central defence with Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa injured, but Axel Disasi could finally make his debut after joining on Deadline Day.

Matty Cash and Ross Barkley are also sidelined, while Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio are pushing to make their first starts for the club.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ollie Watkins Groin 15/02/2025 Tyrone Mings Knee 15/02/2025 Ross Barkley Calf 15/02/2025 Matty Cash Other 22/02/2025 Pau Torres Ankle 08/03/2025 Ezri Konsa Muscle Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

“Still out for tomorrow are Cash, Pau, Konsa, Onana and Barkley. Those who have trained this morning with the group and are in the squad are Mings and Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Rashford to start

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Disasi, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers; Rashford.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Bogarde (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Onana (MID), Jimoh-Aloba (MID), Bailey (FWD), Asensio (FWD), Malen (FWD), Watkins (FWD).

With defensive players limited in defence Axel Disasi will make his debut at centre-back and a fit-again Mings should start alongside him. John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey should start out wide after their recent good form, while Rashford could get the nod ahead of Watkins with a busy schedule ahead meaning there is no need to rush him back, leaving some big earners on the bench.

Ipswich Team News

Szmodics touch and go

Kieran McKenna is dealing with several injury concerns ahead of this game as he looks to find a way to turn the club's season around and get them out of the relegation battle.

Sammie Szmodics could return after a recurrence of his ankle injury, but Conor Chaplin remains sidelined. Alex Palmer could make his Premier League debut after starting in the FA Cup, but Christian Walton, Chiedozie Ogbene and Wes Burns are long-term absentees.

Ipswich Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Sammie Szmodics Ankle 15/02/2025 Conor Chaplin Knee 26/02/2025 Christian Walton Groin 01/04/2025 Chiedozie Ogbene Knee 01/06/2025 Wes Burns Knee 01/01/2026

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, McKenna shared an update on the status of his squad for this game.

"Conor Chaplin’s still not going to be available. Sam Szmodics, thankfully, the ankle injury he had a recurrence of last week hasn’t been too serious, so he’s going to be a judgement call tomorrow whether he’s going to play against Aston Villa or not. “He did well, did everything you’d want, really. He had to pick the ball out of the net probably with his first touch, which is never ideal, but nothing he could do on that. “But after that, he communicated well with the backline, he distributed well and he made some good saves. “It was the perfect game to bring him into and he’s trained well this week as well. “It’s a possibility [that he starts]. It gives us a stronger department. "With Christian [Walton] out it gives us Alex and Aro [Muric] and Cieran Slicker, two more experienced goalkeepers, one younger goalkeeper but it gives us the type of options we want and we’ll pick what we think is right for each game.”

Ipswich Predicted XI

Palmer to make his debut

Ipswich Predicted XI: Palmer; O'Shea, Tuanzebe, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchison, Enciso, Clarke; Delap.

Ipswich Predicted Substitutes: Muric (GK), Godfrey (DEF), Johnson (DEF), Townsend (DEF), Phillips (MID), Broadhead (MID), Szmodics (FWD), Philogene (FWD), Hirst (FWD).

After joining on Deadline Day, Palmer should make his Premier League debut for the Tractor Boys between the sticks, while winger Jack Clarke should get the nod after his brace in the FA Cup. Liam Delap will start up front, while Omari Hutchison should keep Jaden Philogene on the bench.