Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey could already be a “£50m player” at Villa Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has got the best out of the Villans’ homegrown talent this season.

Aston Villa news – Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey has enjoyed a new lease of life under the stewardship of Emery, who has turned the club’s fortunes around since replacing Steven Gerrard at Villa Park last November.

The Birmingham-born star was on the scoresheet in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, which has kept the West Midlands giants' ambitions of securing European football next season alive.

After the game, the 21-year-old praised the club’s Spanish head coach and claimed that the squad have “built into his ideas.”

“The boss is spot on nine times out of 10. He said the danger would be their counter-attacks with their pace, and we dealt with that. When [Unai Emery] came in, we just clicked. As the weeks have gone on, we’ve got stronger. Everyone has built into his ideas,” said Ramsey (via BirminghamLive).

Journalist Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Ramsey is a beneficiary of Emery’s system at Villa Park.

And Taylor is surprised there hasn’t been more made of the form of Ramsey, who has proven to be an essential part of the side’s turnaround in form.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Ramsey?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm surprised there's not been more made of Jacob Ramsey. He's a very good prospect. I think he will be integral to Villa’s project. Even now, I think he's a £50m player. I do rate him very highly.”

How has Ramsey performed for Aston Villa this season?

Ramsey has been a pivotal presence in the middle of the park for Villa and will look to push on and reach even greater heights next season.

The England U21 international has hit the back of the net five times whilst producing the same amount of assists in 33 Premier League appearances this term.

An impressive average WhoScored rating of 6.80 for his top-flight displays this term ranks the midfielder as the Villans’ joint-fourth-best-performing player in Emery’s squad, indicating his importance to the Villa Park outfit’s chances of success.

Therefore, if Ramsey can keep up this impressive form heading into the next season, the homegrown talent could be looking at a senior England call-up on top of his already nailed-down place in the starting XI under Emery.