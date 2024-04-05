Highlights Jacob Ramsey will be out for the rest of the season for Aston Villa with a recurring toe injury picked up in March.

Ramsey's injuries have limited his impact this season, making just 16 appearances in the Premier League.

Villa's success as they chase Champions League qualification may lead to increased competition for Ramsey next season.

Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey was set for a breakout second year after massively impressing under Unai Emery in the Premier League last season - but that notion has come to an end after he was ruled out of action for the significant final weeks of the campaign as the club chase a Champions League spot.

Ramsey joined Villa's youth academy as a six-year-old, and having progressed through the youth ranks, made his first-team debut in 2018-19 during their promotion campaign from the Championship. It was a slow rise from there for the midfielder, but a run of appearances in the lockdown season of 2020-21 saw him appear 22 times for the Villans - and he hasn’t looked back since.

69 Premier League appearances split across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons saw the youngster notch 12 goals and eight assists as Dean Smith departed the club and they flung themselves back into the European picture under Unai Emery; and it was this season that Villa were hoping he would become a key player. However, that hasn’t quite happened due to injury woes.

Jacob Ramsey Latest Injury News As Aston Villa Suffer Blow

The youngster will be out of action until pre-season at the latest

Recent news means that he is now out for the season and at least a couple of months - and fans will be hoping that a strong pre-season under his belt will be just the tonic for the Birmingham-born star.

According to Villa boss Unai Emery in Friday's press conference, Ramsey will be out for the remainder of the season with the Spaniard saying: “Jacob Ramsey has again some problems with his toe. He is not going to be available for the rest of the season.”

It’s a bitter blow for the star who broke his metatarsal in England’s under-21 title win at the European Championship last summer, and after suffering a recurrence of that injury in the days after he'd looked to have put that behind him with his goal against Brighton, the same happened again versus Luton in the 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road in March.

Next Season Big for Jacob Ramsey as Aston Villa Battle for Europe

Jacob Ramsey hasn't had the desired effect this season due to injuries

Picking up an injury just after finding his way back into the first-team in September, a run of games saw Ramsey fail to completely establish a run in the side with the likes of Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby and more impressing out wide - and after leaving the pitch injured in early March, he hasn’t returned since.

Villa, of course, have had an unbelievable season on the pitch in which they could win the Europa Conference League and secure a place in next season's Champions League should they finish in fourth place ahead of Tottenham, in what now appears to be a two-horse race with Manchester United suffering some poor results in the last week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa have only lost eight of their 31 Premier League games this season

Should they qualify for the Champions League, Villa would likely invest heavily to stay at the top table in the same ilk that Newcastle did last summer, and with their midfield already being their strongest asset, it remains to be seen how much game time Ramsey would be given if they were to sign another star midfielder.

He has lined up on the wings for Villa throughout the season, but the signing of Morgan Rogers in January showed that there is even competition for the wide spots - though Villa will likely need a large squad if they are competing on four fronts next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-04-24