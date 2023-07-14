Aston Villa have “many names on their list” in their bid to sign a winger at Villa Park and have enquired about a Moussa Diaby alternative this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad as he prepares to juggle Premier League and Conference League football this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news – Jadon Sancho

According to a report from FootballTransfers, Aston Villa are keen on a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who could be available at the right price during the summer transfer window.

And the same outlet claims that United could be tempted to sell the wide man for £60m as they look to recoup the large transfer outlay they spent on the 23-year-old.

The 23-cap England international has struggled to make an impact following his £73m arrival at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 and could leave the Manchester giants this summer.

In 79 appearances for the Red Devils, Sancho has bagged 12 goals and provided six assists, indicating that his return to English football has been disappointing.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Villa could sign Manchester United duo Sancho and Harry Maguire ‘if they really wanted to’ this summer.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has this week revealed that the Villans have bid €35m (£30m) plus add-ons to Bayer Leverkusen for the services of Diaby.

The Bundesliga outfit rejected the offer but are aware that the winger wants to move to Villa Park, indicating that a deal is on.

And Galetti claims that Villa have previously enquired about the services of Sancho, but his price tag was too high.

What has Galetti said about Aston Villa and Sancho?

Reporting on the latest Aston Villa news, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “After Tielemans and Pau Torres, the midfield and the defence are okay.

“Aston Villa are now working to strengthen the wing (left and right).

“They have many names on their list that have already been explored, like Moussa Diaby of Bayern Leverkusen.

“In the past weeks, the Villans asked for information about Sancho, but the price tag set by Manchester United is considered too high.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Who else could Aston Villa sign this summer?

With Emery helping guide the Villans to European football this season, the West Midlands giants will be an attractive prospect for some of the continent’s most exciting players.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa’s potential signing of Juventus and former Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie could be a “masterstroke” following his reputation taking a dip after that unsuccessful stint at Elland Road.

The same journalist also told GMS that the addition of Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto would be “really exciting” as the Villans look to bolster their options ahead of a potentially lengthy Conference League campaign.

But in disappointing news, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has indicated to GIVEMESPORT that Athletic Bilbao wide man Nico Williams isn’t convinced on a move to Villa Park and could sign a new contract with the Basque club.