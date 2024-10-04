Aston Villa are demanding in excess of £80 million for red-hot striker Jhon Duran, amid reports suggesting Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in a future window, according to TEAMtalk.

Duran has started the new campaign in sparkling form, netting six goals already, including winners against West Ham, Everton, Wycombe Wanderers and a sensational goal to secure all three points against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Colombian's early season exploits have promoted Chelsea to renew the interest they'd expressed in the player in the summer.

The Blues had been pursuing Duran, but their interest eventually went 'cold' and they opted not to step up their efforts to land him. TEAMtalk have revealed that the West Londoners could return for him in January or next summer, but will have to raise £80 million to secure the talented prospect's services.

Villa Demanding £80m for Duran

Chelsea Could Move Again

Showing glimpses of quality last season, but ultimately operating in the shadow of Ollie Watkins, Duran was on the hunt for a new club in the summer, just 18 months after completing the switch from Chicago Fire to the West Midlands for £17.75 million. Netting eight goals across 37 appearances in all competitions, but just three Premier League starts, the 20-year-old agreed personal terms with West Ham.

A deal with the Hammers didn't materialise due to Villa's excessive demands, and Duran remained part of Unai Emery's ensemble. Starting the new campaign on fire, consistently making an impact by scoring important goals off the bench, Duran's stock has risen drastically in the early months of the season.

However, despite the goalscoring form, Emery remains steadfast on deploying just one striker, with Watkins continuing to get the nod. Duran, who has been described as "special", is yet to start a league game this season, and if he continues to showcase his talents on a perpetual basis, he'll surely be keen on a move once again in an upcoming window.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are demanding potential suitors stump up at least £80 million for the forward's services, a fee that could rise as high as £100 million if his form continues. It's understood that Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing the starlet once again, with the Premier League giants keen on bolstering Enzo Maresca's front-line.

The form of Nicolas Jackson may deter the Blues from offering close to what Villa are demanding, but they haven't shown financial restraint in the past under Clearlake ownership, so a potential deal is certainly on the cards.

Duran's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.79 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Touches in Opposition Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.75

Villa Could Lose Another Young Star

Spurs and Arsenal are interested in Ramsey

Duran is not the only youngster thriving at Villa who could be attracted by the exit door in an upcoming transfer window. According to reports, Jacob Ramsey's future at Villa Park is up in the air, as Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing the midfielder.

Despite coming into the team in recent weeks, Ramsey started just eight league games in the entireity of last season after struggling with injury, and it remains to be seen as to whether Emery views him as a definitive first choice when everyone is available. As a result, a prospective move to North London could entice the 23-year-old, who has been at Villa since the age of six.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/09/2024