Key Takeaways Jhon Duran shone against RB Leipzig with a stunning goal and exceptional performance, as he continues to show he should start for Aston Villa.

Emery faces pressure to address Duran's limited minutes and bandage fractured relationship.

Potential solution to start Duran alongside Watkins for upcoming crucial fixtures in the Premier League.

Jhon Duran has often been left to impress from the bench, often saving Aston Villa from the jaws of defeat with his super sub performances. This was again the case with him on Tuesday night as Unai Emery's side laid the final glove on RB Leipzig in a 3-2 victory away from home to take them to third in the Champions League.

Given a full second-half to showcase his abilities, the 20-year-old Colombian international once again demonstrated that his future in the Midlands lies in a starting role rather than as an impact player from the bench. The youngster not only scored a stunning goal but also delivered an impressive all-around performance, continuing to excel with every opportunity that comes his way.

Currently acting as an understudy to Ollie Watkins, who contributed to 32 Premier League goals last season, his rival for a starting position was unable to get himself on the scoresheet, being hooked off at half-time. And now, it's becoming clearer that Emery should bury the hatchet with Duran and consider giving him the regular starts he so desperately deserves.

Jhon Duran's Performances Versus RB Leipzig

Alan Shearer was full of praise for the young Colombian

Scoring his eighth goal in all competitions with a speculative, swerving effort from afar, Duran sang from the same hymn sheet Watkins on Tuesday night, as the 20-year-old put on a show worthy of being given five stars. "Great attitude," Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer hailed following the magical strike. He continued:

"I love it that he is prepared to have pop for that distance but why not? That is message to the manager: don't leave me out again. "I know he is only young but you have every right to go and ask the manager you are not starting if you are doing what he wants. Forget your age. If you are doing your bit and doing wat the manager wants, you have to be in the team."

But his stunning goal was the coruscating highlight and the crowning jewel of an almost flawless, all-action performance from start to finish. He unleashed four shots throughout the night, created one big chance for his teammates, and had a perfect record when it came to his long balls, tackles, and dribbles.

After the full-time whistle, he then participated in a translated interview with Alexa Aljoe for Amazon Prime. Quizzed about his electric performance, the Colombian said: "When it's my turn, I'll step up," while he also admitted to "Loving the competition" with Watkins. It's safe to say, his earlier judgement was correct as Villa have lost just once in Europe this term after many thought they'd struggle to juggle continental and domestic football.

Jhon Duran's performance against RB Leipzig in numbers Minutes played 45 Shots 4 Goals 1 Big chances created 1 Accurate passes 12/16 (75%) Dribbling success 2/2 (100%) Long passes success 1/1 (100%) Duels won 4/4 (100%) Tackles won 1/1 (100%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has only started 14 games since joining Aston Villa in January 2023, scoring 18 goals.

Unai Emery & Jhon Duran's Fractured Relationship

They are at odds away from the pitch

Duran is reportedly causing ‘a headache’ for Unai Emery and his Villa staff as he continues to struggle for regular minutes in the Premier League, and the Colombian is said to be frustrated by this. As a result, the relationship between the manager and his reliable super sub has become fractured in recent weeks.

He has mostly been used as an impact substitute this term, while Watkins remains the main striker for Emery at the moment, despite his recent dip in form. The England international has now gone goalless in his last three Premier League games and has already received calls to be dropped from the starting XI, with Duran eyed as his replacement.

Tuesday night’s goal once again highlighted Duran’s ability to deliver when it matters, proving he is more than ready to take on a starting role consistently. However, the pressure is mounting on Emery to make the bold decision to start the 20-year-old more frequently. If not, the highly-rated manager risks losing his talented forward, as Duran could seek a move elsewhere to secure the minutes and recognition he deserves.

One approach Emery could consider in the upcoming fixtures is reconfiguring his attack to feature a two-man strike partnership, allowing both of his top forwards to start together. If this strategy can be transformed into a masterstroke that satisfies both players, tough matches against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and an away trip to Newcastle United could become significantly less intimidating. However, regardless of the path he chooses, Emery must find a resolution—and quickly before it's too late.