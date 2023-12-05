Highlights Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is promising but may not be ready for the spotlight just yet at Villa Park, according to Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley.

Unai Emery’s Villans side have made a fantastic start to the 2023/24 Premier League and Europa Conference League campaign and are in the picture to qualify for next term’s Champions League.

Watkins has established himself as Villa’s first-choice centre-forward following his arrival in the West Midlands in 2020, leaving Duran scrapping it out for limited opportunities to get minutes under his belt. The backup centre-forward hopes the Villans’ continued progression on the continent will ensure he receives more playing time in 2024.

Watkins and Duran vying to be first-choice at Aston Villa

Aston Villa broke their then-transfer record to sign Watkins from Brentford in a deal worth £33m in September 2020. The 27-year-old had become one of the Championship’s leading marksmen in west London, scoring 45 goals and registering 16 assists in 132 appearances for the Bees. Watkins immediately became Villa’s first-choice striker at Villa Park and adapted to the top flight like a duck to water, hitting the back of the net 15 times and registering five assists in 37 Premier League appearances during the 2020/21 season.

However, the appointment of Emery as Aston Villa manager in October 2022 changed Watkins and the club’s fortunes. Having hit the back of the net just twice in 14 appearances for the Spaniard’s arrival, the nine-cap England international would bag 13 goals and register four assists in his following 24 top-flight outings.

Watkins put concerns surrounding his future to bed in October when he signed a new long-term contract at Villa Park that runs until the summer of 2028. The centre-forward has carried his form from the 2022/23 season into the current campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances in all competitions before Manchester City’s visit to the West Midlands on 6th December.

Meanwhile, Duran arrived at Villa Park in January 2023, signing from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire in a deal worth £18m. The eight-cap Colombia international has played in just 544 minutes worth of action across 24 appearances for the one-time European Cup winners but has still managed to score four goals.

Jhon Duran - Aston Villa career in numbers Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2022-23 Premier League 12 0 0 1 2023-24 Premier League 8 2 0 3 2023-24 Europa Conference League 6 2 0 1 2023-24 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 0 Total 27 4 0 5 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Neil Moxley on Jhon Duran

Moxley feels that Duran is capable of scoring goals in the Premier League and the striker is "one to watch" in terms of hys physicality, build and ability. The journalist hints that it only takes one bad injury for the South American to be "thrust into the limelight." Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“Duran is not the finished article yet. But he's one to watch in terms of his physicality, build and ability. In that game against Crystal Palace in September, Villa fans saw when he scored the equalising goal late on with a fantastic left-footed strike that he can score goals in the Premier League. Effectively, he's got a great chance to learn from Watkins without the pressure of delivering the goods himself. It only takes one bad injury, and Duran will be thrust into the limelight and be asked to score goals for a top-six side in the arguably toughest competition in world football. So, he's not far away from stepping out of the shadows and into the limelight. Is he yet ready to take that? Possibly not.”

Whilst Duran currently operates as a backup to Watkins in the Premier League and Europa Conference League, the 19-year-old may fear he could be shipped out on loan in the new year. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (2nd December) that the Villans must look at signing an alternative to Watkins in case he suffers a lengthy injury. However, another centre-forward addition would suggest that Duran isn’t yet capable of stepping in for the England international, potentially putting a dent in his confidence.

In November, Football Insider reported that Aston Villa were lining up a move for Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams. The Ghana international’s age (29) doesn’t concern Emery, who wants someone who can immediately step into the side.

The same report also claims Duran could be sent out on loan after clashing with the Spanish head coach at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training complex. It is believed his attitude has been questioned by the manager, with the club prepared to listen to offers for his services during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Aston Villa's upcoming fixtures

After treble holders Manchester City’s visit to Villa Park on 6th December, Villa welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal to the second city on the 9th. The Villans hope to avenge their 4-2 defeat at home to Emery’s former employers after a late Emiliano Martinez own-goal succumbed them to a disappointing loss to the eventual runners-up.

Villa then conclude their Europa Conference League campaign with a trip to Zrinjski Mostar, with a point being enough to ensure their qualification as group winners and progression to the competition’s last 16.