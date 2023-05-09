Aston Villa may be unable to convince Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha to move to Villa Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Unai Emery will look to bolster his Villans squad during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news – Joao Palhinha

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are prepared to match Fulham’s £60m price tag to sign Palhinha this summer.

The transfer fee would smash the Villans’ club record deal of £38m to sign Emiliano Buendia in the summer of 2021 as the club look to progress to the next level ahead of Emery’s first full campaign at the club's helm.

However, the same publication says the club could face competition from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the market.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Palhinha could have his head turned by reported interest from Liverpool.

And the journalist believes that the 27-year-old might not consider a switch to Villa Park as a “safe transfer” given the other clubs mooted to be in the running for his signature.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Palhinha?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "So many clubs are linked with a move for Palhinha at the moment, and Villa are just the latest, but I think it’s important to point out that this is no foregone conclusion that he’s going to leave Fulham this summer.

“People I speak to around the club think he will stay. He is enjoying his role, and his relationship with Marco Silva has been important in helping him settle so quickly in English football. Silva has also been looked at by other clubs but there is similar confidence he stays, which makes all this easier.

“Of course, he could have his head turned like any other player if a club like Liverpool made an offer. But, at the moment, there has been no such contact.

“He has been one of the best midfielders in the league this season, and because of that, he deserves all the praise that is now coming his way, but I also think he would be careful about a move.

“There are good signs from Villa at the moment, but I’m not sure they would have the money to convince Fulham to sell, and I’m not convinced Palhinha would be sure it’s a safe enough transfer to know he’s going to progress.

“This is not a young player. He turns 28 this summer. So, if he was to leave Fulham, my hunch is it would have to be for one of the traditional big clubs. But as I say, Fulham want to hold onto him and feel they can."

Would Palhinha be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Palhinha has enjoyed an excellent debut season in English football following his reported £17m arrival from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

The 20-cap Portugal international has hit the back of the net four times in 37 appearances this term, having operated as a holding midfielder in Marco Silva’s system.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.97 for his Premier League outings ranks him as the Cottagers’ joint second-best-performing player after Aleksandar Mitrovic this term, having made two interceptions and 1.5 tackles per game.

Emery will look back on Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and consider that his side could have done with some extra steel in the middle of the park.

In Palhinha, the Spanish head coach could attempt to sign the ideal solution, who now has the added experience of a season’s worth of Premier League football.