Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in acquiring Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, The Athletic journalist Jacob Tanswell has reported.

The Villa Park outfit are reportedly exploring their options in their pursuit of the 27-year-old defender, who is rumoured to be open to a departure after being left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for their game against Ipswich Town last weekend.

According to Tanswell, Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of Villa’s Champions League debut and could make good use of Gomez’s versatility in what is set to be a busy season for the Spanish tactician.

Aston Villa show no signs of slowing down after an impressive first two months of the transfer window, with further signings targeted before the 30 August deadline.

Emery has already welcomed as many as seven new additions to his first-team squad: Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley.

The likes of Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz and Cameron Archer made way to balance Villa’s financial accounts in what has been an impressive window for the Birmingham outfit.

Gomez on Premier League Radar

No deal is imminent yet

According to Tanswell, Aston Villa are among several clubs interested in Gomez, who is exploring his options ahead of the transfer deadline next Friday:

“Aston Villa are among the clubs with interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, though no deal is imminent, with all parties exploring their options. “Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to strengthen at the back going into the Champions League and a player who can play across multiple positions in the back line, which Gomez can do, would be beneficial.”

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with Gomez in recent days, including Fulham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Villa.

The 27-year-old saw limited game time during pre-season under Arne Slot, and his omission from the squad for the season opener has fuelled further speculation over his future at Anfield.

The England international’s versatility proved valuable for Jurgen Klopp last season – Gomez made 51 appearances under the German in all competitions, providing three assists in 3,133 minutes of action.

With competition stiff for his preferred centre-back role, the longest-serving Liverpool player in the current squad could soon seek a move away from the club.

According to MailOnline, Liverpool would now accept a bid in the region of £35m for Gomez, although the club are not actively looking to sell him before the transfer deadline.

Joe Gomez Liverpool Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 32 Assists 1 Pass completion 82.8% Aerials won per 90 1.56 Dribblers tackled 47.6% Minutes played 1,776

Aston Villa ‘in Race’ for Giovani Lo Celso

Real Betis also keen on acquiring the Argentinian

Aston Villa and Real Betis are set to battle it out for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Giovani Lo Celso in the final two weeks of the transfer window, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Both clubs remain keen on acquiring the Argentina international, who is not seen as part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the 2024/25 season.

Last campaign, Lo Celso racked up just 494 minutes of playing time under the Australian tactician in the Premier League, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-08-24.