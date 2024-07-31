Highlights Jean-Philippe Mateta could be the perfect signing for Aston Villa ahead of a maiden Champions League campaign.

The Crystal Palace forward enjoyed a superb 2022-23 at Selhurst Park, scoring 16 Premier League goals.

Forward described as 'old fashioned' by France Olympics coach Thierry Henry.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move to Aston Villa thanks to his form at the back end of last season. While loyal fans of the Eagles won't want to part with their French talisman, Unai Emery could see the bustling striker as a key component in both of next term's Champions League and Premier League campaigns.

Moreover, while Villa prepare for the next European chapter in their storied history, the acquisition of Mateta could be a fine alternative to Colombian youngster Jhon Duran as he continues to find his feet in top-tier of English football with a move to West Ham reportedly in the works.

Mateta a Nice fit in Emery's System

The Spanish coach is interested in the forward

The second half of last season saw Mateta reborn under new coach Oliver Glasner, as prior to that term, the former Mainz 05 man's form had been inconsistent. Ending the season with 16 goals, in a stunning return towards the end, 14 of them came in the final 16 games of the campaign.

Combining an immense physicality with sharp link-up play, Mateta has thrived in Glasner's new 3-4-2-1 at Palace. Becoming the focus of a team powered by fluid football from Eberechi Eze, and then-playmaker Michael Olise in attack, Mateta has received more clear-cut chances to score, and has had a markedly higher amount of shots in the box, compared to his time under Roy Hodgson and his more conservative way of playing.

Last season, the Villans showcased Emery’s adaptability within the framework of his preferred 4-4-2 system. Despite slight personnel changes, the Villans maintain a rigid defensive structure, often shifting between a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-4-2 formation. Mateta could link up well with Ollie Watkins if in an offensive pair. Alternatively, if the prolific Watkins moves on, the Frenchman would benefit from the likes of Leon Bailey and John McGinn behind him. Bailey created 12 big chances last term, while McGinn made 10 from further back in midfield. Watkins himself, had 11, and showed an aptitude to create and score - he finished the Premier League term with 19 goals in 37 games.

While Villa do have that prone marksman in Watkins, Mateta would primarily come in ahead of, or even for, Jhon Duran, a player who has impressed in glimpses. As the player edges closer to a move away, Mateta would be the perfect replacement.

Mateta Stats Compared to Duran

The Colombian has quality but 'old fashioned' Mateta has proved his worth

Jhon Duran arrived at Villa Park from the Chicago Fire in the MLS after lighting up Illinois with an impressive eight goals and five assists in 27 league games. However, while glimmers of hope have been present at Villa, his initial £14.75m move with the potential of a further £3m in add-ons, hasn't exactly been properly fulfilled. In 35 league games for Aston Villa (over two seasons), Duran has notched just five goals, and now looks away at West Ham as his new potential home.

It has been reported that Villa are looking into a social media live stream where Duran appeared to cross his arms in the style of West Ham's Irons gesture. The player went live on Instagram and made the gesture in front of nearly 1,000 people watching the stream. The 20-year-old is believed to be facing disciplinary action from his club and, with a move potentially inbound - it would be a sour way to leave things in the West Midlands.

Comparatively, to close, Mateta and Duran's statistics via FBREF for the 2023-24 season paint interesting profiles of two professionals who are at two differing stages of their career. While Mateta had a veritable rebirth, Duran's striking career in the Premier League has yet to fully take off.

Stats comparison from the 2023-24 Premier League season Player Jean-Philippe Mateta Jhon Duran Games 35 23 Goals 16 5 Assists 5 0 Expected Goals (xG) 10.9 2.0 Non Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 9.4 2.0 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 3.1 0.3 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 65 12 Goal-Creating Actions(GCA) 12 4

On his selection for the French Olympic team this summer, his new head coach Thierry Henry aptly summarised what makes Mateta so good, and just how invaluable he can be when on a fine run of form:

"He’s an old-fashioned striker – you can play a little more direct. He can keep the ball. He’s a boring striker to play against! He doesn’t lose the ball much, and he goes at the last defender. He uses his physicality, he’s good with his head, and he scores. "It’s important that a striker like that gives you another dimension. He was also voted Player of the Year at Crystal Palace. It seems to me that he’s not too bad!"