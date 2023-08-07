Aston Villa hold renewed hopes of signing Joao Felix this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT in a fresh update.

Felix is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and Taylor believes Aston Villa will push hard for his signature.

Aston Villa transfer news - Joao Felix

From winning the coveted Golden Boy award in 2019, to being pushed out of Atletico Madrid four years later, it's been some decline for the Portuguese international.

Tipped to go on and enjoy a stellar career in European football and previously dubbed a 'superstar', it's suggested Felix could even leave the continent itself, with interest coming from big-spending Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

It's reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the Middle Eastern club have presented Felix with a proposal, despite the player's desire to remain in Europe, as per claims.

Romano told his 17.6 million Twitter followers over the weekend that Felix is all but guaranteed to leave Atletico during the summer transfer window, with Saudi Arabia just one of a number of potential destinations.

Alternatively, Aston Villa remain interested in the dynamic forward's services, with reports from Spain suggesting the West Midlands outfit are plotting a surprise move.

The report claims Aston Villa are willing to hold off on a move until later in the window, to see whether they have enough money left over in the transfer kitty.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Joao Felix and Aston Villa?

When quizzed about the latest in regard to Felix's potential transfer to Aston Villa, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted the Villans were actively engaged in a pursuit for the attacker.

On the current state of play, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I've written quite a lot about Felix and Aston Villa and it's been ridiculed.

"But from what I understand, he’s a player not only rated highly by Emery, but he's a player that Jorge Mendes has pushed towards the club as well.

The January opening that emerged just wasn't financially viable for Aston Villa. Obviously, we know Chelsea paid something like a £10 million loan fee, in the region of that price and huge wages.

"That obviously would be the case again, but I think Aston Villa would probably see Felix now as a player that would actually be open to joining them, which is kind of crazy really."

What's next for Aston Villa this summer?

Hopes of signing Felix, even if it's just on loan for a season, could hinge on how much money Aston Villa have left to spend, following a summer spending spree at Villa Park.

Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby have all been welcomed to the club, with Emery looking to build a side capable of challenging in Europe.

That isn't to say their summer business has been concluded, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Ferran Torres is another player on their radar.

Torres left Manchester City for Barcelona in January 2022, but his time at the La Liga outfit has been a struggle, with the winger being tipped to leave the club.

It's suggested by stories in Spain that Aston Villa could spring a move for the Spanish international after Aston Villa's president of football operations Monchi identified Torres as a potential target this summer.