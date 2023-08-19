Aston Villa could be a ‘good place’ for Manchester United wide man Jadon Sancho to move to this summer, but a key update may hinder a deal from coming to fruition, transfer insder Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery’s side have already shelled out £75m in reinforcements this summer, per Transfermarkt, but Emiliano Buendia’s injury may mean the Spaniard sanctions another forward incoming before the window slams shut.

Aston Villa news – Jadon Sancho

Since completing his high-profile £73m switch from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho has registered 20 goal involvements (12G/8A) in 80 games and has struggled to settle as a mainstay, especially under Erik ten Hag.

In Germany, he was much more lethal in front of goal as he netted 50 goals and provided a further 64 assists in 137 appearances.

According to CaughtOffside, Villa are considering a late move for the London-born ace, who has three years still outstanding on his Old Trafford contract, as a way of reviving his once-promising career; however, the report insists that Villa are among a series of clubs that are monitoring his current situation.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that signing Sancho would be an 'upgrade' on Leon Bailey seeing as the Jamaican has six goals and assists apiece in 55 games for the Villa Park outfit.

As alluded to earlier, Emery and his staff have been very proactive in the window by signing Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans, but the Spanish tactician still seems eager to add more depth in an attacking sense, hence his interest in Sancho.

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa and Jadon Sancho?

Jones claims that, although it will be a tricky deal to complete, should Villa sign Sancho this summer, it would be a great team for the winger to play his football at next term.

His lofty price tag, however, could also cause a problem for Emery and co as Manchester United’s unwillingness to part ways with the Englishman would enhance how much a buying team would have to fork out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, he has been heavily linked. I just think it’s a difficult deal to do. I think Aston Villa could be a good place for Jadon Sancho to consider joining. But the stance from Manchester United this summer is that they’re not keen on giving it up and I think that it would take a pretty significant sum for that to happen.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Rumours And Gossip

What next for Aston Villa?

According to The Telegraph, Villa are edging closer to sealing deals for both Nicolo Zaniolo and Marcos Acuna as Emery hopes to perform amicably in Europe this campaign.

The report states that the former is set to join the Premier League outfit on an initial loan spell, while Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that he will travel to England this week for his scheduled medical ahead of rubber-stamping his move.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands club are eyeing an incredible move for Atlético Madrid ace João Félix, with Monchi believed to be a key facilitator in the deal.

However, it is understood that interest in the forward from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, who have reportedly made a loan offer, could make Villa’s pursuit too tricky.

Villa will play in the Europa Conference League this term and have high ambitions on all fronts under Emery, and especially with the news of Buendia’s significant knee injury, acquiring an extra attacking force before the window closes would be a sensible decision.