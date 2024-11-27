Aston Villa and Juventus will go head-to-head in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Villa Park, as Unai Emery's side look to snap their winless run in Europe's premier competition.

The Villans had lost each of their last four games before being held to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, with a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge last time out in the Champions League. Juventus on the other hand have won two of their four games in Europe this season but were beaten by Lille last time out, while they held AC Milan to a 0-0 draw at the San Siro at the weekend.

Both teams have got their own injury problems to contend with ahead of this clash, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect them to lineup.

Aston Villa Team News

Onana and Ramsey ruled out

Emery has had to deal with several key players being missing in the recent clash with Palace, and two of those players look set to return in midweek. Ezri Konsa suffered a hip injury with England and Boubacar Kamara missed the game with a knock but both have been included in the squad for this game. Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana however have not made it and won't feature.

Matty Cash returned to training recently but only started on the bench against Palace, although he came on at half-time to prove his fitness ahead of this game.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Amadou Onana Foot 01/12/2024 Jacob Ramsey Knock 01/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on his squad.

“In the squad, we include [Ezri] Konsa and Bouba Kamara for tomorrow. Not [Amadou] Onana, and not [Jacob] Ramsey.”

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Digne and Cash to start again

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Barkley, Tielemans, McGinn; Rogers, Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Gauci (GK), Olsen (GK), Mings (DEF), Konsa (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Bogarde (DEF), Swinkels (DEF), Kamara (MID), Broggio (MID), Buendia (MID), Duran (FWD), Philogene (FWD).

With key players suffering injuries, Emery's side is likely to pick itself at this stage. First-choice full-backs Cash and Lucas Digne should return, with £37.5m man Ian Maatsen failing to take his chance at the weekend against Palace at left-back. Konsa is unlikely to be rushed back and could find himself on the bench ahead of the clash with Chelsea at the weekend.

Jaden Philogene will be pushing for a rare start but the experience of Jamaica star Leon Bailey will likely win out, while Ollie Watkins should continue up front ahead of Jhon Duran, while £33m man Emi Buendia must settle for a place on the bench once more.

Juventus Team News

Vlahovic still ruled out

New Juventus manager Thiago Motta has had to battle with injury problems all season long, but his side are still undefeated in Serie A with six wins and seven draws from their 13 games so far. Star striker Dusan Vlahovic is missing with a thigh injury while defender Bremer is out for the season after suffering an ACL tear.

Nico Gonzalez is also sidelined with a thigh injury, while former Villa Park favourite Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie are battling muscle injuries and have not travelled.

Juventus Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Dusan Vlahovic Thigh 01/12/2024 Nico Gonzalez Thigh 01/12/2024 Douglas Luiz Muscle 01/12/2024 Weston McKennie Muscle 01/12/2024 Arkadiusz Milik Knee 31/12/2024 Bremer Knee 01/06/2025 Juan Cabal Knee 01/06/2025

Motta has named a 17-man squad to travel to Birmingham for the game, such is the extent of their injury issues ahead of this clash.

Juventus Predicted XI

Weah to lead the line

Juventus Predicted XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Weah.

Juventus Predicted Substitutes: Perin (GK), Pinsoglio (GK), Danilo (DEF), Rouhi (DEF), Fagioli (MID), Mbangula (FWD).

The Italian giants are severely limited in their options for the game, with Motta taking just 17 players despite being able to name 12 substitutes on match day, such is the extent of their injury problems. The starting lineup picks itself, with experienced Brazilian Danilo likely to take his place on the bench after serving a suspension during the defeat to Lille last month.