Aston Villa could be “in the mix” to sign Kalvin Phillips at Villa Park if Manchester City are willing to sanction his departure, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery is looking to bolster his Villans squad ahead of next season’s Europa Conference League campaign.

Aston Villa transfer news – Kalvin Phillips

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are not put off by Phillips’ public declaration that he would like to fight for his place and remain at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The 27-year-old told BBC Radio Manchester that he was looking forward to “spending a good five more years” on the blue side of Manchester.

“I’ve adapted [for a] longer time than normal because of my injuries. To learn off them every single day. Still, we’ve got young players who are right up my backside. I’m looking forward to spending a good five more years here,” said Phillips.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa will be in the race for Phillips should he leave the Sky Blues this summer.

And Jones has suggested that the £45m signing could be “one of the best Premier League players available” if he were to be put up for sale over the coming months.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Phillips?

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “If Man City are willing to let Phillips go, then I could definitely see Aston Villa getting in the mix.

“If he's up for grabs, he’d be one of the best Premier League players available this summer.”

Would Phillips be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Despite Emery’s midfield of John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara playing a part in securing a seventh-place finish for Villa this term, Phillips would be an improvement on their options in the middle of the park.

An injury-plagued campaign has meant his game time at Manchester City has been limited.

But his form in the two prior seasons for Leeds United shows he has the capabilities to be one of the Premier League’s leading midfielders.

The 26-cap England international made 49 appearances for the Whites in the top flight, bagging one goal and providing three assists for his teammates.

Last term, the enforcer made an average of 2.7 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per 90 minutes in the Premier League, according to WhoScored, indicating that he can be a dominating presence in the centre of the park.

Therefore, with Emery setting his sights on increasing squad depth ahead of a European campaign, Phillips could be the perfect addition to the base of the Spaniard’s midfield.