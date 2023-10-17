Highlights Aston Villa could look to sign another holding midfielder in 2024 at Villa Park.

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move away from Manchester City during the winter transfer window.

Unai Emery is preparing his Villans side for Sunday's visit of West Ham United.

Aston Villa have already expressed an interest in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips as journalist Ben Jacobs hints to GIVEMESPORT whom the midfielder could potentially replace at Villa Park in 2024.

Unai Emery has a stacked department in the middle of the park in his Villans squad ahead of the winter transfer market.

Latest transfer news

Aston Villa have several central midfield options at Villa Park heading into 2024, hinting that it won’t be a priority position during the winter transfer window, which opens on 1st January. Before the summer window opened in June, Emery had Boubacar Kamara, Leander Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn and Tim Iroegbunam as his individuals in the middle of the park.

At the beginning of the market, Villa secured the signature of Leicester City and Belgium international Youri Tielemans on a free transfer. The 26-year-old recently left the King Power Stadium following the club’s relegation at the end of his contract. Therefore, it was a coup for Emery to snap up the experienced Premier League midfielder as a free agent, enabling him to reserve transfer funds to bolster alternative areas of the squad.

Meanwhile, according to The I, Phillips could leave Manchester City in January, with Newcastle United and Everton circling for his signature. That comes after The Telegraph reported in June that the 27-year-old wanted to remain at the Etihad Stadium despite barely playing any minutes for Pep Guardiola’s side in their treble-winning campaign. Newcastle and Villa were reportedly interested in snapping the England international up during the summer window but turned their attentions to Sandro Tonali and Tielemans, respectively.

In April, Football Insider claimed Villa held internal discussions about signing Phillips and teammate Kyle Walker. But the latter signed a new contract in the blue half of Manchester, having played his part in securing the club’s first Champions League title.

However, Phillips could have softened his stance on refusing to leave the current treble holders. The £45m signing has barely featured again this term and must consider his options if he wants to remain in contention for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad in Germany next summer.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips’ return to former club Leeds United is unlikely. The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last term and could struggle to attract a European champion, even as a newly promoted side next summer. However, given the disappointing form of Tielemans at Villa, the West Midlands giants could be in pole position to land the midfielder in 2024.

Kalvin Phillips - vs current Man City Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.24 19th Shots per game 0.7 =13th Pass success rate 90% 9th Tackles per game 0.7 14th Interceptions per game 0.3 =9th Minutes 70 17th Stats according to WhoScored

Jacobs names Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa as three clubs who looked at Phillips before he chose to remain at City in the summer. The journalist has hinted Villa could strengthen their holding midfield position if Tielemans continues to struggle. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think that clubs that have looked at Phillips, before it was clear that he wanted to stay at Manchester City, are more like your Newcastle’s and West Ham’s. Aston Villa took a look as well. He’s a slightly different player to Youri Tielemans, but that one hasn't worked out yet. So, it is possible that Emery, in a year, if we're being hypothetical, could look at that holding midfielder position, even though Villa have some other good players there.”

Aston Villa transfer news

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Norwich City starlet Jonathan Rowe. The report claims the Canaries will offer the 20-year-old a bumper contract to wade off Premier League interest.

Rowe can play in midfield and across the forward line and wouldn’t be out of place in the Villans’ camp of talented emerging stars at Villa Park. Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are also interested in the second-tier star, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Sunday People Chief Sports Writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leon Bailey is unlikely to be sold during the winter transfer market. The 26-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in Emery’s side following Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo’s arrivals during the summer window. However, a long-term injury to Emiliano Buendia means the Spanish head coach needs options to balance the club’s Premier League and Europa Conference League commitments.

What next for Aston Villa?

Villa welcome West Ham to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, hoping to earn their first home victory over the Hammers since 2015. The Villans then travel to AZ Alkmaar in a massive Europa Conference League group stage clash before Luton Town visit the West Midlands on 29th October. A further meeting with AZ awaits next month, either side of Premier League fixtures with Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

